Neil Magny spoke about getting bested in training with Khamzat Chimaev and facing Gilbert Burns in Brazil. The UFC welterweight division is just heating up. There is an official championship bout on the schedule between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman taking place in March and that means the top-ranked fighters will be vying for their shot at the winner. Two men that could have dibs on that number-one contender spot are Neil Magny and Gilbert Burns. These two men will be facing off at UFC 283 in Brazil this weekend and the winner could take on the champ.

12 HOURS AGO