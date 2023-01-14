Read full article on original website
Resident At Lillian Cooper Apts Utica Ny Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Uncovering the Transformations: Tracing the Journey of Loretto Health and RehabilitationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Combating Gun Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Boxing Scene
Benavidez's Promoter Sees Future Clash With Morrell, Backs Both To Beat Canelo
Veteran promoter Sampson Lewkowicz is well known for spotting top talent in the sport. Lewkowicz believes that undefeated WBA 'regular' super middleweight champion David Morell Jr. is more than capable, at this moment, of beating Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, who is currently the undisputed world champion at 168-pounds. Lewkowicz...
worldboxingnews.net
Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings: Top 50 boxers [January 2023]
World Boxing News provides the Pound for Pound Boxing Rankings for January 2023 listing the Top 50 boxers on the planet. Oleksandr Usyk remains top of the pile after his exceptional run in winning the cruiserweight World Boxing Super Series and moving up to unify at heavyweight. Not since the...
Sources: Mark Magsayo, Brandon Figueroa finalizing March 4 bout
Former champions and current top-10 featherweights Mark Magsayo and Brandon Figueroa are close to finalizing a March 4 bout, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.
Boxing Scene
Fernando Martinez-Jade Bornea: IBF Postpones Purse Bid For Title Fight, Both Parties Granted Extension
A title fight whose talks were previously unproductive is now back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed the IBF has postponed a purse bid hearing scheduled for Tuesday to have determined promotional rights for the Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez-Jade Bornea IBF junior bantamweight title fight. An extension was granted by the New Jersey-based sanctioning body after both parties requested an extension.
Boxing Scene
Maiseyrose Courtney Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Eltham Flyweight prospect and former amateur standout Maiseyrose Courtney has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing. The 22-year-old South Londoner made a winning start to her professional career by comfortably outpointing Hungary's Judit Hackbold over four rounds on the undercard of Katie Taylor's Undisputed Lightweight World Title defence against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena in Wembley last October.
worldboxingnews.net
Will David Light be able to take Lawrence Okolie’s world title?
David Light earned his shot at the WBO belt last year when he defeated Brandon Glanton in an epic battle that went to the final round. The New Zealander is undefeated in his professional career, but he’ll face his toughest test yet when he comes up against world champion Lawrence Okolie in 2023.
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez Scheduled For March
Former IBF super middleweight champion, Caleb Plant, and current interim WBC champ, David Benavidez are set to meet on March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news that the bout has been set for March, with...
Sources: Naoya Inoue, Stephen Fulton talk 122-lb. title bout
Bantamweight king Naoya Inoue is in talks with junior featherweight champion Stephen Fulton for a possible spring matchup, sources tell ESPN.
worldboxingnews.net
Fury vs Usyk update: No signed contract, set venue, or split agreed
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are nowhere near finalizing their undisputed heavyweight championship fight despite targeting a date in March. World Boxing News understands that a venue is yet to be confirmed, alongside a purse agreement for the contract. Therefore, a final draft of the paperwork for either fighter still...
Neil Magny On His Gilbert Burns Fight And Khamzat Chimaev Getting The Best Of Him In Training
Neil Magny spoke about getting bested in training with Khamzat Chimaev and facing Gilbert Burns in Brazil. The UFC welterweight division is just heating up. There is an official championship bout on the schedule between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman taking place in March and that means the top-ranked fighters will be vying for their shot at the winner. Two men that could have dibs on that number-one contender spot are Neil Magny and Gilbert Burns. These two men will be facing off at UFC 283 in Brazil this weekend and the winner could take on the champ.
Boxing Scene
Yarde Won't Be Looking For Points in Beterbiev Fight, He Wants KO
ANTHONY YARDE DISCOVERED in just his second amateur fight that playing for points and attempting to impress the judges is not for him. Yarde, of course, is set for a second tilt at world title glory when he takes on the unbeaten unified champion Artur Beterbiev at the OVO Arena, Wembley on January 28, live on BT Sport, having overcome professional setbacks against Sergey Kovalev and Lyndon Arthur.
