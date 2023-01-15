ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Woman police believe was killed by boyfriend in Spokane identified by medical examiner

By Noah Corrin, NonStop Local Digital Producer
KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Mother arrested after confessing to killing her adult son in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli after she confessed to shooting and killing her 35-year-old son in June, 2022. On Jan. 14, the Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) responded to a suspicious call report. Catelli’s brother...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Unsealed court documents reveal details of search warrant request, findings

PULLMAN, Wash. - Whitman County Superior Court has unsealed court documents in the quadruple homicide case out of Moscow, Idaho, including the search warrant requests and findings from the suspect's apartment. A request from Moscow Police Department (MPD) investigators was sent to Whitman County to search the residence and campus...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SCSO: Woman arrested after confessing to shooting, killing her son

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested a woman after she confessed to killing her son in June 2022, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On January 14, deputies responded to a suspicious call report, where the caller said his sister confessed to shooting and killing her son last June. Deputies then contacted the suspect, 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli, in Northwest...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Retired Spokane firefighter survives cardiac arrest, device that saved him distributed to local police

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Over 350,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrests a year, and thousands of those lives can be saved by two things: CPR and an AED. A singular device holds so much power in the realm of shocking a heart, back to life. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator – it shocks the heart and is best paired with good, proper CPR.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two people detained in Post Falls drug investigation

POST FALLS, Idaho — Two people were detained as police searched for possible distribution of drugs from a home in Post Falls. The Post Falls Police Department says their Post Falls Police Special Response Team reported to a home on the 1700 block of Catherine Street in Post Falls (off North Catherine Street and West 17th Avenue). Police say the...
POST FALLS, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Coeur d’Alene Runaway Found Safe

KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley Fire Department distributes AEDs to local law enforcement

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department will be giving out 23 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department, the Spokane Valley Police Department and the Liberty Lake Police Department. SVFD says the repurposing of the AEDs will be divided up through a lend-lease program. The AEDs will be in law enforcement vehicles for quick...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in Boone murder investigation in July identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who was killed near Boone and Cedar in July has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Stephanie Stine died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide. Stine’s boyfriend — 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood — reported his girlfriend’s death in July. Spokane Police have...
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

'She would not have survived'

COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Former Downtown Pullman Businessman Accused Of Child Molestation Set To Stand Trial Starting Tuesday

The former downtown Pullman businessman accused of molesting a young girl is set to stand trial starting on Tuesday. 52 year old Victor Hudak faces felony 1st degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested by Pullman Police in July after he allegedly grabbed an 11 year old girl on her buttocks. The alleged victim and her 6 year old step sister told police that Hudak approached them at a park and molested the girl while trying to help her climb a tree. The girls recognized Hudak as “Vic” from the downtown music store and quickly told their parents what happened. Hudak allegedly admitted to Pullman Officers that he is attracted to young girls and that his inappropriate interactions with young females have been “out of control.”
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Spokane Man Among Nine Indicted in Federal Court for Alleged Involvement in Fraudulent $100 Million Scheme Involving Dietary Supplements

UTAH - A 45-year-old Spokane man was among nine defendants indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Utah in December for their alleged participation in a fraudulent online scheme involving the sale of dietary supplements using misleading and fraudulent practices. Through the scheme, the nine defendants allegedly obtained more than $100 million of credit and debit card processing from financial institutions and payment processors.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

1 dies from injuries after vehicle crash with powerline pole in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - One person is dead after a vehicle collision with a powerline pole in Airway Heights on Monday evening, Jan. 16 near McFarlane Rd. and Craig Rd. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the adult female driver was rescued from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy