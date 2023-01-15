Woman police believe was killed by boyfriend in Spokane identified by medical examiner

Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son's head after shooting him before disposing of remains
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
Spokane man sentenced to 5 years in prison for St. Charles Parish arson
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man was sentenced to five years and federal prison for setting fire to the St. Charles Parish and School in March 2021. Rios A. Mirabal, 25, was also ordered to pay $4,981,859.07 in damages and will serve three years of supervised release. According to Mirabal’s sentencing hearings, the fire was observed by a Spokane Police...
FOX 28 Spokane
Mother arrested after confessing to killing her adult son in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli after she confessed to shooting and killing her 35-year-old son in June, 2022. On Jan. 14, the Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) responded to a suspicious call report. Catelli’s brother...
Spokane Major Crimes Detectives Arrest Mother After She Confesses to Killing Adult Son Last Summer
SPOKANE - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a 58-year-old woman after she confessed that she shot and killed her 35-year-old son before disposing of his body in Whitman County last summer. 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli was booked into the Spokane County Jail and charged with...
KHQ Right Now
Unsealed court documents reveal details of search warrant request, findings
PULLMAN, Wash. - Whitman County Superior Court has unsealed court documents in the quadruple homicide case out of Moscow, Idaho, including the search warrant requests and findings from the suspect's apartment. A request from Moscow Police Department (MPD) investigators was sent to Whitman County to search the residence and campus...
SCSO: Woman arrested after confessing to shooting, killing her son
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested a woman after she confessed to killing her son in June 2022, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On January 14, deputies responded to a suspicious call report, where the caller said his sister confessed to shooting and killing her son last June. Deputies then contacted the suspect, 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli, in Northwest...
FOX 28 Spokane
Retired Spokane firefighter survives cardiac arrest, device that saved him distributed to local police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Over 350,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrests a year, and thousands of those lives can be saved by two things: CPR and an AED. A singular device holds so much power in the realm of shocking a heart, back to life. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator – it shocks the heart and is best paired with good, proper CPR.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Two people detained in Post Falls drug investigation
POST FALLS, Idaho — Two people were detained as police searched for possible distribution of drugs from a home in Post Falls. The Post Falls Police Department says their Post Falls Police Special Response Team reported to a home on the 1700 block of Catherine Street in Post Falls (off North Catherine Street and West 17th Avenue). Police say the...
Officers investigating after 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — At least 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned at several locations over the past several weeks have prompted an animal neglect investigation, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday. BCSO public information officer Capt. Tim Hemphill said the dogs have been found in at least three...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene Runaway Found Safe
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at...
Spokane Valley Fire Department distributes AEDs to local law enforcement
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department will be giving out 23 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department, the Spokane Valley Police Department and the Liberty Lake Police Department. SVFD says the repurposing of the AEDs will be divided up through a lend-lease program. The AEDs will be in law enforcement vehicles for quick...
Woman killed in Boone murder investigation in July identified
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who was killed near Boone and Cedar in July has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Stephanie Stine died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide. Stine’s boyfriend — 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood — reported his girlfriend’s death in July. Spokane Police have...
One dead, two injured in crash near Craig Road in Airway Heights area
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A woman was killed, and two passengers suffered minor injuries in a crash near Airway Heights on Monday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV crashed into a power pole just before 5 p.m. Power lines were hanging low to the ground and were only held up by neighboring poles. A woman, who was driving...
UPDATE: Semi driver says he was avoiding cat before crashing near Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. – UPDATE: Authorities have updated the information on the inestigation. They said it appeared there was no second vehicle involved in the semi crash. They said the driver of the semi swerved to avoid a cat in the road, overcorrected and lost control of the semi. When it tipped, it punctured a hole in the side of the...
bonnersferryherald.com
'She would not have survived'
COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
pullmanradio.com
Former Downtown Pullman Businessman Accused Of Child Molestation Set To Stand Trial Starting Tuesday
The former downtown Pullman businessman accused of molesting a young girl is set to stand trial starting on Tuesday. 52 year old Victor Hudak faces felony 1st degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested by Pullman Police in July after he allegedly grabbed an 11 year old girl on her buttocks. The alleged victim and her 6 year old step sister told police that Hudak approached them at a park and molested the girl while trying to help her climb a tree. The girls recognized Hudak as “Vic” from the downtown music store and quickly told their parents what happened. Hudak allegedly admitted to Pullman Officers that he is attracted to young girls and that his inappropriate interactions with young females have been “out of control.”
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State Patrol identifies person injured in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol has identified the person injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 14. 35-year-old Joshua Schwabe was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. We do not have an update on their condition. Currently the driver,...
Spokane Man Among Nine Indicted in Federal Court for Alleged Involvement in Fraudulent $100 Million Scheme Involving Dietary Supplements
UTAH - A 45-year-old Spokane man was among nine defendants indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Utah in December for their alleged participation in a fraudulent online scheme involving the sale of dietary supplements using misleading and fraudulent practices. Through the scheme, the nine defendants allegedly obtained more than $100 million of credit and debit card processing from financial institutions and payment processors.
KHQ Right Now
1 dies from injuries after vehicle crash with powerline pole in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - One person is dead after a vehicle collision with a powerline pole in Airway Heights on Monday evening, Jan. 16 near McFarlane Rd. and Craig Rd. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the adult female driver was rescued from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
