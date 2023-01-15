ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Drivers warned that potholes will ‘start peppering the roads’

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2IZv_0kF82Dat00

Drivers are being warned to expect a surge in potholes due to the large amount of rain that fell either side of December’s freezing temperatures.

The RAC warned that the weather has created “the perfect recipe for potholes to start peppering the roads”.

Water which has entered cracks expands when frozen, causing road surfaces to crumble.

Pothole-related vehicle breakdowns are already on the rise.

The RAC responded to an average of 20 call-outs a day for faults such as damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels between October and December last year.

That was up from 16 a day during the previous three months.

The figures were released to mark Sunday’s National Pothole Day.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “The wet weather we’ve had both before and after the coldest start to winter in 12 years in December is the perfect recipe for potholes to start peppering the roads.

“We fear that by the spring, drivers will be plagued by a plethora of potholes across the country’s roads which makes journeys uncomfortable and frustrating or, worse still, could lead to very expensive garage repair bills.

“It’s also important to remember that potholes are so much more than just an annoyance, they are a true road safety danger, especially for those on two wheels as they represent a huge risk to their personal safety.

“There are too many occasions where potholes have been poorly patched up by cash-strapped councils which then return all too quickly.

“It’s frankly absurd that, as a country, we seem unable to get on top of such an age-old problem when roads play such an important role in people’s everyday lives.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We are investing more than £5 billion from 2020 to 2025 into local highways maintenance – including the Potholes Fund announced at the 2020 Budget.

“This will fill millions of potholes a year, repair dozens of bridges, and resurface roads up and down the country.”

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Plan to turn street lights off for longer at night

Planners have proposed increasing the hours that Essex's street lights are switched off at night. About 70% of street lights in the county, excluding Southend and Thurrock, are switched off between 01:00 and 05:00 to save money and reduce carbon emissions. Lee Scott, Conservative cabinet member for highways maintenance and...
The Independent

Raccoon rescued after getting stuck frozen to rail track in -12C temperatures

Railroad workers rescued a stricken male raccoon after it became frozen to one side of the tracks - by its private parts. Worker Neil Mullis, 35, was out on the job in Cochran, Georgia, when he came across the animal in -12C temperatures.The raccoon is seen straddling one side of the track before being successfully removed using warm water and a shovel.“After about five minutes of slowly working him loose, he was free. He jumped off the rail and ran in the woods never looking back,” Mullis said of the rescue.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment Georgia tornado flips semi-truck captured on security cameraElderly red panda embarks on ‘snack quest’ to keep fit and healthyPrincess Kate helps make masks as she plays with youngsters at Luton nursery
COCHRAN, GA
The Independent

Weather warnings as bitterly cold temperatures expected across country

People across many parts of the country are bracing themselves for few days of travel disruption as snow, ice and bitterly cold temperatures grip the nation.A series of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice from the Met Office came as a major incident was declared in Somerset due to the risk of flooding.The warnings covering northern and south-west Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales suggest there may be “further wintry showers bringing disruption from ice and snow” while an ice warning is also in place for the south west of England.⚠️ There are a number of yellow snow and ice warnings...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy