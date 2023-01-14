Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
progameguides.com
How to be born as a male in the UK – BitLife Guide
One of the best selling points of BitLife is the ability to customize most of your character features. Let it be your appearance or your birth country. You can almost change everything from the customization menu. On that note, The Hell's Kitchen BitLife challenge demands users to create a character based out of The United Kingdom. So, if you are new to BitLife and do not know much about character creation or the customization feature around it, read the below description.
progameguides.com
Shattered Psycho Online Codes (January 2023)
Have you ever thought about becoming an exorcist, even as a hobby? That is precisely what you'll be doing in Shattered Psycho Online. It's a tough job, but someone has to be the hero! To become the best fighter, you'll need to develop your psychic powers, which takes time. But there is a way to speed up the process!
progameguides.com
How to unlock the Suzusaurus minion in Final Fantasy XIV
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3, and incredible hard to obtain minion, the Suzusaurus minion, as added. This minion is essentially only obtainable if you’re able to fork out huge amounts of gil, either on housing or on the market board. Here’s how to get the Suzusaurus minion in Final Fantasy XIV.
progameguides.com
Best Huge Pets in Pet Simulator X
Pet Simulator X has a huge array of pets with various skills and helpful boosts, but some of the best pets you can get in the experience are Huge pets. Huge pets are not only larger in size, but they are harder to get your hands on, making them extremely exclusive and valuable. If you're wondering which ones you should keep an eye out for, here is our list of some of the best.
progameguides.com
How to get the Salon Server gear set in Final Fantasy XIV
In Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3, one of the new glamour items was the Salon Server gear. A set of stylish but minimal gear that makes you look like you server at The Last Stand, Old Sharlayan’s premier eatery, this gear was a surprising addition to the game. Here’s how to get the Salon Server gear in FFXIV.
progameguides.com
5 Letter words ending in CK – Wordle Help
Wordle is a favorite word puzzle game of many players across the globe. Many people are looking for the proper combination for the 5-letter word of the day. Sometimes such a task can be daunting, especially if you find only the last two letters, leaving you with no clue how to begin the word. We have compiled the list to help you if you are stuck on what word to guess on today's Wordle of the day!
progameguides.com
Where to find and how to use the Falcon Scout in Fortnite
Players dropping onto the Fortnite Chapter 4 island can pick up the Falcon Scout item and take to the skies to get a drop on their enemies while remaining safe from immediate harm themselves. It's available in all modes whether that's Arena, No Builds, or traditional Battle Royale lobbies with building, so it'll be hard to miss. Of course, players will have to take time finding one first.
progameguides.com
How to get Cyborg V4 in Blox Fruits – Roblox
The Blox Fruits developers have finally released the most awaited update that allows players to evolve their race. On that note, if you have a character with the Cyborg race and want to awaken it, you must first complete the Temple of Time puzzle, followed by clearing the unique Trial of the Machine associated with your race.
progameguides.com
Minecraft unveils Lunar New Year Sweepstakes with epic prizes
With Minecraft Legends set for release early in 2023 and new updates to look forward to, this year is already massive for Minecraft. But Mojang has already upped the ante by unveiling the Minecraft Luna New Year Sweepstakes in a Twitter post today (January 16). By entering and linking your...
progameguides.com
New MMORPG, AVATARA, launches on PC, Mobile, and Browser
This article is sponsored by AVATARA. AVATARA, which will be playable today on mobile, PC, and web browsers, is a new top-end action MMORPG breaking new ground in the world of gaming by bringing the power of blockchain and NFTs to the masses. While billions of people enjoy traditional games, only about one million players have experienced the unique benefits of blockchain gaming. AVATARA aims to change that by providing a more traditional game experience that is easy for anyone to jump into while offering all the benefits of blockchain technology.
progameguides.com
Anime Fruit Simulator Codes (January 2023)
Anime Fruit Simulator utilizes various types of gear that you can use to battle enemies and unlock new areas to adventure. This gear, like pets, weapons, and fruits, increases your stats and gives you abilities in different ways. You will need to accumulate coins, gems, and spins to unlock and upgrade them. You can earn some by defeating enemies.
progameguides.com
How to get the Iskaara Trader’s Ottuk mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight
There are many Ottuk mounts to collect in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, and while its true that this is just another variant, the actual requirements to obtain this specific one, the Iskaara Trader's Ottuk, are rather unique. With that said, if you are looking to get your hands on this mount, whether its to add to your collect, or you just want all of the mounts Dragonflight has to offer, here's how to obtain the Iskaara Trader's Ottuk mount in WoW Dragonflight.
progameguides.com
Tears of Themis Bright Pavilion West Wing walkthrough – Blizzardous Threads of Red event
The Tears of Themis Blizzardous Threads of Red event runs from January 12, 2023, to February 2, 2023, and is open to all attorneys who have completed the X-Note Main Story 2-28. After completing the event tutorial, you'll be able to explore the Villa Courtyard, which houses a building called the Bright Pavilion.
progameguides.com
How to make Oyster Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players get to prepare various recipes by collecting unique ingredients from different biomes. The Oyster Platter is a two-star appetizer that players can prepare easily with only a few ingredients. Here's how to make the Oyster Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Disney Dreamlight Valley Oyster Platter...
progameguides.com
Best foods for regaining health and hunger in The Survival Game – Roblox
The Survival Game is a survival-adventure experience based on the Roblox platform. While you can sail to travelling islands and gather a plethora of resources, you also need to be wary of your hunger level. As a result, foraging for ingredients will be the key to survival. Fortunately, you can farm some of these ingredients yourself, and you can even build structures to cook your own food. Read on to find out how you can cook food in The Survival Game, and which are the best foods to consume to regain health and reduce hunger.
progameguides.com
Where to find Retro Runway Fridge in DMZ
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ, players can get their hands on some good gear by opening various locked buildings and loot caches scattered around the map. While some of these hidden stashes may get you valuables, others, like the Retro Runway Fridge, generally don't have much to offer. Regardless, this guide will help you locate the fridge if you want to find out what's inside it for yourself.
Comments / 0