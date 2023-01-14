ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Pole fire leads to ‘electrical issue’ pausing A Line service to Downtown Long Beach

By Jason Ruiz
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

A pole fire led to a closure of a stretch of Long Beach Boulevard near Downtown Saturday afternoon as city workers tried to resolve an electrical issue that has altered Los Angeles Metro A Line service in the area.

The stretch of Long Beach Boulevard between 10th and 12th streets is closed in both directions as Metro and city crews continue to work.

Brian Fisk, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Fire Department, said that crews responded to a fire that was affecting a pole that energized the Metro train tracks.

“It somehow affected the use of the train,” Fisk said, adding that the street would be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Metro posted an alert around 2:30 p.m. alerting riders that they would need to use shuttles between the Anaheim Station and the Downtown loop on 1st Street because of the electrical issue.

The post Pole fire leads to ‘electrical issue’ pausing A Line service to Downtown Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Some Orange County residents see beachside flooding

With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors  High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded on Tuesday.In the Surfside...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA

Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two dead in supermarket parking lot

PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Christmas tree catches on fire in LA area home

LOS ANGELES – A West Hills home was damaged Sunday evening when the Christmas tree inside caught fire. The fire was reported at 9:29 p.m. in the 8300 block of North Stephen Lane, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange. Firefighters entered the home and put out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Mudslide shuts down section of 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles

More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns statewide. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Baldwin Hills Apartment Fire Displaces One Resident

Sunday afternoon Nicolet Ave fire knocked down in under 15 minutes. LAFD crews put out a Baldwin Hills fire in under 15 minutes over the weekend. The blaze was confined to one unit but displaced a resident of the apartment. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 arrested, 2 sought in South L.A. street takeover that left woman dead

A 28-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a woman during a South Los Angeles takeover on Christmas Day has been arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, police announced Tuesday. Dante Chapple Young was arrested last week and is awaiting extradition back to Los Angeles. The Orange County native faces a murder charge, while […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

8 homes evacuated after retaining wall collapse in Corona

A retaining wall collapse in Corona prompted the evacuation of eight homes, officials with the Corona Fire Department announced Monday. The incident happened during the morning hours in the 2100 block of San Diego Drive, authorities said. The expansive concrete block retaining wall beneath several homes crumbled, cascading down onto...
CORONA, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy