Pole fire leads to ‘electrical issue’ pausing A Line service to Downtown Long Beach

A pole fire led to a closure of a stretch of Long Beach Boulevard near Downtown Saturday afternoon as city workers tried to resolve an electrical issue that has altered Los Angeles Metro A Line service in the area.

The stretch of Long Beach Boulevard between 10th and 12th streets is closed in both directions as Metro and city crews continue to work.

Brian Fisk, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Fire Department, said that crews responded to a fire that was affecting a pole that energized the Metro train tracks.

“It somehow affected the use of the train,” Fisk said, adding that the street would be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Metro posted an alert around 2:30 p.m. alerting riders that they would need to use shuttles between the Anaheim Station and the Downtown loop on 1st Street because of the electrical issue.

