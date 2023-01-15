ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein to ‘step away’ from volleyball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker volleyball standout Whitney Lauenstein announced Tuesday that she will be taking time off from the sport. Lauenstein, who has played at Nebraska for two seasons, said via Instagram that she will “step away” from volleyball after the death of her father. The...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha Burke’s Mason Blakenship-Jones commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another commitment from an in-state player on Monday. Mason Blakenship-Jones, an athlete at Omaha Burke High School, announced his intention to play for the Huskers on Twitter. He joins a long list of 2023 in-state recruits, including Maverick Noonan, Gunnar Gottula and Malachi...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska adds Georgia linebacker Mekhail Sherman from transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Georgia linebacker Mekhail Sherman is coming to Nebraska. Sherman’s mother made the announcement on Twitter. He transferred after spending three seasons with the Bulldogs. The Maryland native was a part of two national championship-winning teams and spent time as a reserve linebacker and on...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

A winter storm unfolding across the state

UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska

While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln ice cream joint unveils Runza-themed flavor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An interesting flavor of ice cream will soon be available at a local shop. 402 Creamery out of Lincoln has teased the new ice cream flavor, chili and cinnamon roll, in partnership with Runza Restaurants. The popular ice cream shop says the Dream Midwest Collaboration...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

In some cities not far from Lincoln, snow started early and kept falling

DAVID CITY, Neb. (KLKN) – While Lincoln and the surrounding area saw mostly rain and freezing rain on Wednesday, some areas to the north and west got much more snow. In David City, the storm started out as a mixture of snow and sleet in the morning, but by noon, all of the roads in and out of the city were covered in snow.
DAVID CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska animal shelters honor late Betty White on her 101st birthday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday would have been Betty White’s 101 birthday, and animal shelters around the country are celebrating with another year of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The Capital Humane Society is using some of the donations received last year to place a memorial plaque honoring the “Golden Girls”...
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Enraged man pointed gun at driver on I-80 near Kearney, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado man used a stolen gun to threaten a fellow driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 2 p.m., the patrol was made aware of a man who pointed a handgun toward another driver near Elm Creek, which is about 20 miles west of Kearney.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Winter storm winding down

As of early evening Monday, SE Nebraska has seen significant rain. This would have been a very impressive snow event, had it been just cold enough. Instead, we saw almost a quarter of an inch of rain in Lincoln. There is still a chance for lingering rain/freezing rain/snow showers, but accumulating snow is looking relatively unlikely.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Students prepare for MLK Youth Rally in Nebraska Union

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Union was dark Sunday, with the exception of the Centennial Ballroom. Students were rehearsing for the 28th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally that will take place Monday morning. The rally is a chance to celebrate the life and dreams...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools cancels class ahead of winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There will be no school for Lincoln Public Schools students on Wednesday. The district announced Tuesday night that it is canceling classes and activities because of the impending winter storm. Lincoln is expected to receive 2 to 6 inches of snow. Follow Channel 8’s Storm...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

$4,000 in fuel stolen from north Lincoln land development, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are now investigating after $4,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a land development project. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a contractor working on the project, which is located on Alvo Road from 14th to 27th Streets, reported the theft. The contractor told...
LINCOLN, NE

