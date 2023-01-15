Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein to ‘step away’ from volleyball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker volleyball standout Whitney Lauenstein announced Tuesday that she will be taking time off from the sport. Lauenstein, who has played at Nebraska for two seasons, said via Instagram that she will “step away” from volleyball after the death of her father. The...
klkntv.com
Omaha Burke’s Mason Blakenship-Jones commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another commitment from an in-state player on Monday. Mason Blakenship-Jones, an athlete at Omaha Burke High School, announced his intention to play for the Huskers on Twitter. He joins a long list of 2023 in-state recruits, including Maverick Noonan, Gunnar Gottula and Malachi...
klkntv.com
Nebraska signee Harper Murray named Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Incoming Nebraska volleyball freshman Harper Murray is the 2022-23 Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year. The 6-foot-2 senior outside hitter posted 726 kills and 409 digs this past season while also recording 86 aces, 40 blocks and a .405 hitting percentage. Murray graduated from...
klkntv.com
Nebraska adds Georgia linebacker Mekhail Sherman from transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Georgia linebacker Mekhail Sherman is coming to Nebraska. Sherman’s mother made the announcement on Twitter. He transferred after spending three seasons with the Bulldogs. The Maryland native was a part of two national championship-winning teams and spent time as a reserve linebacker and on...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 17
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It was a busy Tuesday night of high school basketball. Catch some of the highlights and scores from around the area:
klkntv.com
Lincoln Southwest’s Mark Watt named national high school coach of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Southwest’s longtime softball head coach, Mark Watt, earned an award for his final season. Watt, who retired last February, was named 2021-22 coach of the year by the National Federation of State High School Associations. During his 25-year coaching career, he won 579...
klkntv.com
A winter storm unfolding across the state
UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
klkntv.com
A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska
While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
klkntv.com
Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
klkntv.com
Two Colorado kids found with marijuana, gun after high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from Colorado were arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit with troopers near Kearney. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Pathfinder crawling east at about 35 mph on Interstate 80, just southeast of Kearney. The trooper...
klkntv.com
Lincoln ice cream joint unveils Runza-themed flavor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An interesting flavor of ice cream will soon be available at a local shop. 402 Creamery out of Lincoln has teased the new ice cream flavor, chili and cinnamon roll, in partnership with Runza Restaurants. The popular ice cream shop says the Dream Midwest Collaboration...
klkntv.com
In some cities not far from Lincoln, snow started early and kept falling
DAVID CITY, Neb. (KLKN) – While Lincoln and the surrounding area saw mostly rain and freezing rain on Wednesday, some areas to the north and west got much more snow. In David City, the storm started out as a mixture of snow and sleet in the morning, but by noon, all of the roads in and out of the city were covered in snow.
klkntv.com
Nebraska animal shelters honor late Betty White on her 101st birthday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday would have been Betty White’s 101 birthday, and animal shelters around the country are celebrating with another year of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The Capital Humane Society is using some of the donations received last year to place a memorial plaque honoring the “Golden Girls”...
klkntv.com
Enraged man pointed gun at driver on I-80 near Kearney, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado man used a stolen gun to threaten a fellow driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 2 p.m., the patrol was made aware of a man who pointed a handgun toward another driver near Elm Creek, which is about 20 miles west of Kearney.
klkntv.com
Winter storm winding down
As of early evening Monday, SE Nebraska has seen significant rain. This would have been a very impressive snow event, had it been just cold enough. Instead, we saw almost a quarter of an inch of rain in Lincoln. There is still a chance for lingering rain/freezing rain/snow showers, but accumulating snow is looking relatively unlikely.
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
klkntv.com
Students prepare for MLK Youth Rally in Nebraska Union
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Union was dark Sunday, with the exception of the Centennial Ballroom. Students were rehearsing for the 28th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally that will take place Monday morning. The rally is a chance to celebrate the life and dreams...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools cancels class ahead of winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There will be no school for Lincoln Public Schools students on Wednesday. The district announced Tuesday night that it is canceling classes and activities because of the impending winter storm. Lincoln is expected to receive 2 to 6 inches of snow. Follow Channel 8’s Storm...
klkntv.com
$4,000 in fuel stolen from north Lincoln land development, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are now investigating after $4,000 worth of fuel was stolen from a land development project. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a contractor working on the project, which is located on Alvo Road from 14th to 27th Streets, reported the theft. The contractor told...
