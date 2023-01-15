DAVID CITY, Neb. (KLKN) – While Lincoln and the surrounding area saw mostly rain and freezing rain on Wednesday, some areas to the north and west got much more snow. In David City, the storm started out as a mixture of snow and sleet in the morning, but by noon, all of the roads in and out of the city were covered in snow.

DAVID CITY, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO