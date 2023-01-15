ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Exploring the Museum of Illusions in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the first new museum to open in Charlotte in more than a decade and it’ll have you second-guessing everything!. The Museum of Illusions opened last month inside the Ally Charlotte Center in uptown Charlotte, near Bank of America Stadium. QC Life’s Cheryl...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Alex Murdaugh trial begins next week in South Carolina

Last week Zillow predicted that Charlotte would be the hottest housing market in the country this year. One of the courtesies is offering a cup of coffee and a muffin to whomever is hungry. It's called - "the muffin ministry." Hearing to held as state lawmakers consider bill to get...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Drying out after a damp midweek before a cold, rainy Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With low clouds and dense fog in place, today is another First Alert Weather Day. Once the fog lift, clouds may be stubborn to break, but I’m optimistic that at least a little sunshine will break through the clouds with mild afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Few showers possible; better chance this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm, breezy Thursday ahead... SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day as rain chances climb. Despite the clouds, Wednesday was another above-average day... Anticipate cloudy and mild conditions to continue into the evening and overnight hours. A few showers will be possible overnight, but many locations will stay dry. Temperatures will only temporarily make it into the low to mid 50s in most locations before quickly rebounding into the 50s and 60s in our NW counties and even around the 70-degree mark around Charlotte Thursday afternoon. Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and scattered showers as a cold front pushes east.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 17 hours ago. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Passing showers Thursday, followed by heavy rain for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Through the weekend, there will be two rounds of rain with a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times, cold and wet. After a foggy start this morning, clouds will linger for the afternoon with dry conditions and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Water outage reported in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some south Charlotte customers will find themselves without water this morning due to a pipe burst. Charlotte Water says that’s impacting people in the area of 1500 and 1700 Montford Drive, just off of Woodlawn Road. Crews told WBTV they hoped water would be restored...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Investigation underway after massive fire destroys south Charlotte home

The woman, identified by authorities as 34-year-old Ashley Erin Scoggins, was taken to Kings Mountain Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. WBTV hears directly from the person who tipped off the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, that one of their most wanted was hiding out in Mesa, Ar. Crimestoppers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte businesswoman, McNinch House owner Ellen Davis has died

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ellen Davis, owner of the McNinch House Restaurant, has died, a source close to the family confirmed. The Charlotte native spent 10 years renovating the historic McNinch House before opening it Jan. 16, 1989, and served as the restaurant’s first chef. “Our passion for providing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New lunch club for seniors opening today in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is opening the new North Rowan Lunch Club on Tuesday. The location is the First Community Building of Spencer, 215 Fifth St. A open house is set for 10:30 a.m. New registrations will be taken from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant. ‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC. Updated: 3 hours ago. It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC

