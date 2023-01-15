Read full article on original website
WBTV
Greg Olsen talks impact of Charlotte gala benefiting kids with heart disease
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Greg Olsen, beloved former Carolina Panthers tight end and now sports commentator, still makes his home here in Charlotte. Olsen and his wife Kara will host the HEARTest Yard Ungala on Feb. 27 at South Park hotspot Steak 48. WBTV and QC Life’s Kristen Miranda...
WBTV
Exploring the Museum of Illusions in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the first new museum to open in Charlotte in more than a decade and it’ll have you second-guessing everything!. The Museum of Illusions opened last month inside the Ally Charlotte Center in uptown Charlotte, near Bank of America Stadium. QC Life’s Cheryl...
WBTV
Alex Murdaugh trial begins next week in South Carolina
Last week Zillow predicted that Charlotte would be the hottest housing market in the country this year.
WBTV
Citizen shoots, grazes juvenile attempting to steal vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was grazed by a bullet while attempting to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say. Officers responded to the shooting on Wednesday around 10:16 a.m. in the 100 block of Southwold Drive. The juvenile was attempting to steal a vehicle when...
WBTV
Drying out after a damp midweek before a cold, rainy Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With low clouds and dense fog in place, today is another First Alert Weather Day. Once the fog lift, clouds may be stubborn to break, but I’m optimistic that at least a little sunshine will break through the clouds with mild afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
WBTV
Few showers possible; better chance this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm, breezy Thursday ahead... SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day as rain chances climb. Despite the clouds, Wednesday was another above-average day... Anticipate cloudy and mild conditions to continue into the evening and overnight hours. A few showers will be possible overnight, but many locations will stay dry. Temperatures will only temporarily make it into the low to mid 50s in most locations before quickly rebounding into the 50s and 60s in our NW counties and even around the 70-degree mark around Charlotte Thursday afternoon. Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and scattered showers as a cold front pushes east.
WBTV
Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
WBTV
Passing showers Thursday, followed by heavy rain for Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Through the weekend, there will be two rounds of rain with a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Heavy rain at times, cold and wet. After a foggy start this morning, clouds will linger for the afternoon with dry conditions and...
WBTV
Water outage reported in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some south Charlotte customers will find themselves without water this morning due to a pipe burst. Charlotte Water says that’s impacting people in the area of 1500 and 1700 Montford Drive, just off of Woodlawn Road. Crews told WBTV they hoped water would be restored...
WBTV
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys south Charlotte home
The woman, identified by authorities as 34-year-old Ashley Erin Scoggins, was taken to Kings Mountain Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
WBTV
Former Myers Park HS student opens case against CMS, CMPD over handling of reported rape
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trial began Tuesday in the case of a former Myers Park High School student who reported being led into the woods adjacent to campus and sexually assaulted by a male classmate. At issue is whether Myers Park administrators and the school resource officer assigned by...
WBTV
Charlotte businesswoman, McNinch House owner Ellen Davis has died
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ellen Davis, owner of the McNinch House Restaurant, has died, a source close to the family confirmed. The Charlotte native spent 10 years renovating the historic McNinch House before opening it Jan. 16, 1989, and served as the restaurant’s first chef. “Our passion for providing...
WBTV
Charlotte neighbors say developers refuse to compromise with them on proposed landfill

WBTV
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say

WBTV
New lunch club for seniors opening today in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is opening the new North Rowan Lunch Club on Tuesday. The location is the First Community Building of Spencer, 215 Fifth St. A open house is set for 10:30 a.m. New registrations will be taken from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools official details start of Title IX reform as trial looms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The actions of Myers Park High School administrators and officers at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in the wake of a student’s reported rape will go on trial Tuesday. The case involves a student who reported being forced into the woods adjacent to the school’s campus and...
WBTV
Teenagers steal vehicle with 4-year-old inside before crashing in northeast Charlotte
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed.
WBTV
First Alert Weather from Tuesday night until Wednesday for scattered showers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As one wave of rain moves out of our area, we’re tracking a second round that will impact us on Thursday. Behind the Thursday system, temperatures will cool down and we’ll briefly dry out and get some sunshine before rain chances return on Sunday.
WBTV
Massive fire destroys home on Masters Court in south Charlotte
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Investigators said they identified the victim's ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant.
