CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm, breezy Thursday ahead... SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day as rain chances climb. Despite the clouds, Wednesday was another above-average day... Anticipate cloudy and mild conditions to continue into the evening and overnight hours. A few showers will be possible overnight, but many locations will stay dry. Temperatures will only temporarily make it into the low to mid 50s in most locations before quickly rebounding into the 50s and 60s in our NW counties and even around the 70-degree mark around Charlotte Thursday afternoon. Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and scattered showers as a cold front pushes east.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO