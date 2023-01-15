Read full article on original website
On this day in history, Jan. 19, 2000, Hedy Lamarr dies — 'most beautiful woman' in Hollywood, WWII inventor
Hedy Lamarr, dubbed "the most beautiful woman in film" by Louis B. Mayer, died on this day in history, Jan. 19, 2000. Amazingly, she pioneered major communications technology during World War II.
$100m and a sequel in the works: why has M3gan become such a hit (and a gay icon)?
Michael! M3gan has only been in cinemas for a fortnight, but I haven’t been able to open a tab without encountering 7,000 memes about it and a sequel has been announced today. As someone who grew up with Goosebumps, I can’t watch anything with a moving, talking doll in it – so tell me, what exactly is M3gan?
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
The Farr Side: Top 10 best of pop culture
We are well into a brand new year and usually by now I have released my annual Top 10 list. Some years I’ve comprised my Top 10 favorite albums of the year or, most recently, I have listed my 10 most favorite songs of the year. This time around, I thought I might change it up a bit and incorporate a more broad Top 10 and open up the compilation to include the best of TV, movies, music and pop culture from the year 2022. ...
