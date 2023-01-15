Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Where Was 'Gilmore Girls' Filmed?
The Warner Bros. Studios backlot in Burbank, California is a truly magical place for movie fans. Stroll (or more accurately, be escorted by a tour guide) down one alleyway, and you’ll find the site of the dramatic upside down Spider-Man kiss. Wander in another direction, and you’ll be standing on the dusty jungle road from that scene in Jurassic Park where Jeff Goldblum exclaims, “Must go faster!” as a T-Rex chases after his Jeep. Peruse down a fake city street, and you’ll see the iconic steps of Gotham City PD as seen in the classic 1960s TV series Batman.
Collider
10 Best Films Set on a Single Day, Ranked According to Letterboxd
Synchronize watches and strap in for the Letterboxd showdown poll: "24 Hours: Best Films Set on a Single Day." All films included take place over a 24-hour period (except flashbacks), making time an ever-present and unavoidable additional character. Whether set on a single day in high school - where 24...
Collider
'The Walking Dead's Creators Explain Why They Chose Maggie and Negan to Lead a Spinoff Series
The Walking Dead may have concluded its 11-season run in November 2022, but AMC is loath to give up its apocalyptic cash cow, and the winners are the viewers, who are being treated to not one—but three—upcoming spinoffs. One of those, The Walking Dead: Dead City, is quite possibly the most intriguing, based on its plot alone.
Collider
'Women Talking' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Acclaimed Drama
Editor's Note: This article contains discussions of sexual violence and trauma.Sarah Polley's Women Talking is a drama about women in an isolated religious community struggling with their faith after facing severe continuous sexual assaults at the hands of the men in their community for a long time, featuring performances by some of the best actresses working in films today. Sarah Polley first made her name as a child actress with lead roles in films like Terry Gilliam's The Adventure of Baron Munchhausen and the TV show Ramona. In 1990, she burst into the public eye with the popular CBC television series Road to Avonlea, where she starred as Sara Stanley. She has starred in many popular feature films throughout her career, including Dawn of the Dead, Mr. Nobody, and The Secret Life of Words. In 2006, Polley directed her first feature film Away From Her, adapted from a short story by Alice Munro. The film earned rave reviews upon its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and also earned Polley an Academy Award nomination for adapted screenplay. Since then, she has directed the feature film Take This Waltz, starring Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen, and the limited series Alias Grace based on Margaret Atwood's book.
Collider
New 'Infinity Pool' Character Posters Get Horrifically Up Close and Personal
Although the calendar has changed to 2023, Mia Goth's reign over the horror genre isn’t ending anytime soon. While we wait for the actress to reprise her role as Maxine in Ti West’s X trilogy capper MaXXXine, Goth will hold horror fans over with Brandon Cronenberg’s crazed mind-bending thriller Infinity Pool. The film releases at the end of January and the first trailer left a devilish mark on genre fanatics everywhere with one haunting laugh by Goth. Now Infinity Pool’s new character posters get us up close and personal with everyone tangled up in Cronenberg’s latest nightmare.
Jennifer Coolidge shows off killer curves in sheer dress at Shotgun Wedding premiere
Coolidge - who is fresh off a Critics' Choice Awards win - joined co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel on the red carpet in Hollywood.
Collider
'The Cabin in the Woods' Ending Explained: Horror Tropes Run Amok
Director Drew Goddard's 2011 horror/comedy The Cabin in the Woods offered audiences a satirical, self-referential, and tongue-in-cheek take on the standard tropes of the horror genre. Playing on the blended lines between horror and dark comedy, the film -- written by Goddard and Joss Whedon -- presented a fairly run-of-the-mill story punctuated by self-aware send-ups of its own plot and genre. Despite its satirical bent, or perhaps because of it, it has in subsequent years become one of the most memorable horror films of the decade.
Collider
'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Ending Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. The second installment of Netflix's scheduled trilogy of Jeb Stuart's Vikings: Valhalla sees the season end with new revelations and a major death in the finale entitled, "The Reckoning." Throughout Season 2, we witness the frayed journey of our three main characters as Freydis Eriksdotte (Frida Gustavsson) separates from Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and Harald Sigursson (Leo Suter). While Freydis' journey takes her to the legendary Viking stronghold of Jomsborg to give birth to a son, Leif and Harald set off on a daring journey across the dangerous waters of the Baltic Sea to the major city of Constantinople. Though no longer together, the three each have an intriguing end to the second season that leaves the show primed for a third and final season.
Collider
'That '90s Show' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the New Gang!
It wasn't that long ago that audiences fell in love with That '70s Show. Watching the antics of Eric, Kelso, Hyde, Donna, Fez, and Jackie was a laugh riot. And the beloved Kitty and Red Foreman wrangling the stoner kids out of trouble warmed hearts. Now, there's a new gang in Point Place. Viewers of That '90s Show will be reliving their favorite decade vicariously through Eric Forman's daughter, Leia Forman, and her new Wisconsin friends.
Collider
'Our Flag Means Death's Jim and Oluwande Deserve More Attention
Our Flag Means Death aired in March of last year on HBO Max and has since been continuously growing in terms of popularity. This beloved, swashbuckling comedy series created by David Jenkins gave something unique and refreshing to the audiences, something that garnered new fans and overall praises from different critics. It's not every day that a show such as this would get immense recognition, but this one did — and for many good reasons, at that.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals Lo'ak Will Replace Jake as Narrator for 'Avatar 3'
As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make waves across the worldwide box office, James Cameron has provided more insight into what's in store for the third installment. Via an interview on the Soundtracking with Edith Bowman podcast, the director has revealed that Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), one of several prominent new characters in the second installment, will take over the mantle as the next narrator of the franchise.
Comments / 0