'The Cabin in the Woods' Ending Explained: Horror Tropes Run Amok

Director Drew Goddard's 2011 horror/comedy The Cabin in the Woods offered audiences a satirical, self-referential, and tongue-in-cheek take on the standard tropes of the horror genre. Playing on the blended lines between horror and dark comedy, the film -- written by Goddard and Joss Whedon -- presented a fairly run-of-the-mill story punctuated by self-aware send-ups of its own plot and genre. Despite its satirical bent, or perhaps because of it, it has in subsequent years become one of the most memorable horror films of the decade.
The Dead Space Movie is out, says John Carpenter

Video and film adaptations have gained traction. In recent years, many major gaming companies have had great success, ranging from Super Mario Bros., and Gears of War and Death Stranding to Last of Us,God of War. As for each of these, chances of business and critical success seem higher than they did with the past, so do more companies looking to expand their audience by similar projects?
The soggy supernatural terror that marked the last hurrah for a short-lived craze passes the nostalgia test

Horror has always tended to be a genre that latches onto the hottest trends and runs them into the ground, and while the 1990s were largely defined by the slew of subpar self-aware slashers that emerged in the aftermath of Wes Craven’s game-changing Scream, the decade was rounded out by House on Haunted Hill bringing a close to another short-lived craze.
The kids are all fright: The scariest children in horror movie history

Decades ago, a woman named Rosemary gave birth to a baby who did not bode well for the future of humanity, considering the baby was the devil's spawn. Many horror movie tropes have been built up over the years: Knife-wielding maniacs, cats jumping out at you, and scary kids. Spooky, terrifying children often pop up in horror movies. In most films, kids are precocious and harmless, which makes the juxtaposition of a horror movie kid truly jarring. Here are the scariest children in horror movie history.
'Night of the Demon' Remains Eerie in Its Simplicity

Sometimes in the movies, less is more. In the case of 50s classic Night of the Demon (or Curse of the Demon as it was released in the States), slightly less could've been so much more, for the movie's buildup and psychological wire-plucking render it a compulsively enjoyable watch today. French director Jacques Tourneur (known for RKO's Cat People) was reluctant to show the titular demon at any point in the finished film, but due to external pressure, the beast itself does make two key appearances - characterized by its bug-eyed lumber. However, with multiple nerve-racking scenes populating the film, and gravitas provided by lead Dana Andrews (of noir classic Laura) as Dr John Holden - Demon continues to bewitch through its creepy narrative and taut screenplay involving a mysterious death and the subsequent investigation of an amorphous cult in rural England carried out by a rigidly skeptical psychologist.
‘Possession,’ An Open Wound Of A Movie, Finally Arrives On Streaming To Devastate Audiences Anew

Andrzej Zulawski’s Possession, now streaming on Shudder, is an exquisitely painful, impossibly intimate exploration of pain. It’s about uncertainty (indeed its first line is “What do you mean you don’t know?”), tracing the emotional apocalypses that can attend the end of a relationship with an inquisitor’s attention; a coroner’s curiosity. It’s the cinema of the intolerable; it goes about its business with a torturer’s persistence and imagination. I saw it in high school in the same month I first watched David Cronenberg’s The Brood: both came with the warning that they were “weird,” which is a description I associate now with challenging, active fare. You could say Possession is about a married couple breaking up because of infidelity, but that would very much be like saying Apocalypse Now is about Vietnam. Yes, but… I equate Possession with The Brood still now in my mind because both are about the psychic havoc, the florid and manifold indignity of divorce from ground zero to collateral caught in its blast radius, fallout, and if everything goes wrong, the threat of an endless nuclear winter. I came to these films at the right time in my life, I think, because when you’re a teenager going through your first loves, betrayals, reconciliations, and other relative devastations, losing your mind in the fires of love speaks particularly true. Before you’ve grown calloused and remote, every sensation is unbearably acute: cold air on skinned flesh. Possession is an open wound of a movie, an interpretive, avant garde dance that speaks in the visceral, non-literal language of the shapes in which pain manifest when it laces the body. It is one of one.
'Horror in the High Desert' Leaves It to the Audience to Scare Themselves

I’m a horror fanatic, but I’m also a nervous viewer. I love watching horror films and I'll finish them, but I will still be absolutely petrified. An area of the genre that I feel the most comfortable exploring is found footage. I’ll watch just about any found footage film and through my extensive watching, I’ve observed a certain formula. With films such as Unfriended, Paranormal Activity, or Lake Mungo, there are little to no visual frights throughout the film - until the very end. Don’t get me wrong, the rest of the film can still be terrifying, but there is no gory or disturbing visual until the final moments or towards the end at least. Laura Barne’s vicious demon is the last thing we see in Unfriended; same goes for Katie in Paranormal. And the big scare that Lake Mungo builds towards finally happens within the film’s final ten minutes. That’s what I love about these films. They rely mainly on tension and buildup to scare the audience. No cheap jumpscares or buckets of fake blood - just the intimation that something awful could happen at any minute is enough to make some horror lovers (including me) hide their eyes with their fingers. It’s a powerful cinematic tool, and no film uses it better than Horror in the High Desert.
One of 2022’s scariest horror movies emerges as a surprise viral hit, redeeming its budget 60 times over

It’s a common (and unfortunate) misconception in the horror genre that features will fail to attract a wide audience at the box office without an eye-watering budget built as its foundation. And while this notion has been undeniably proven to carry some truth in the past, director Kyle Edward Ball is here to shake up the narrative and turn the wheels of change with his directorial debut in Skinamarink.

