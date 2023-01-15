ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board

Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

New entrant to Louisiana governor's race: state Rep. Richard Nelson

State Rep. Richard Nelson, a first term 36-year-old Republican from Mandeville, said Wednesday he is running for governor. Nelson, an attorney and former diplomat, announced his bid in a video that took aim at politicians “who are stuck in the past,” which featured costumed dinosaurs roaming around the state Capitol.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Mary Bird Perkins to host free cancer screenings

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, through its Prevention on the Go program, will host free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screenings on Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Best Buy in Fremaux Center, located at 200 Town Center Parkway, in Slidell. Residents from across St. Tammany Parish and surrounding communities are invited to take advantage of this free cancer screening opportunity.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Even-handed Gov. John Bel Edwards will be difficult to replace

With the exception of top-level offices like president and governor, I’m generally opposed to term limits, an experiment that’s failed over and over again. Term-limited politicians are replaced by equally partisan and biased politicians instead of by non-political people who go on to change and improve things, the way term limits proponents had promised.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

With eyes on Garret Graves, GOP's governor's race endorsement stirs controversy

The Louisiana Republican Party’s decision to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry nearly a year before the gubernatorial primary is continuing to stir controversy, with the party’s director warning U.S. Rep. Garret Graves not to join the race and a leading GOP donor grousing that the party is overstepping its bounds by seeking to limit the field.
LOUISIANA STATE

