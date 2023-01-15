Read full article on original website
Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board
Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
New entrant to Louisiana governor's race: state Rep. Richard Nelson
State Rep. Richard Nelson, a first term 36-year-old Republican from Mandeville, said Wednesday he is running for governor. Nelson, an attorney and former diplomat, announced his bid in a video that took aim at politicians “who are stuck in the past,” which featured costumed dinosaurs roaming around the state Capitol.
Mary Bird Perkins to host free cancer screenings
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, through its Prevention on the Go program, will host free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screenings on Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Best Buy in Fremaux Center, located at 200 Town Center Parkway, in Slidell. Residents from across St. Tammany Parish and surrounding communities are invited to take advantage of this free cancer screening opportunity.
Body of missing Mandeville boater found in Lake Pontchartrain after more than a week
The body of a Mandeville boater was found in Lake Pontchartrain more than a week after he went missing, authorities said late Monday. Billy Coile's body was found Monday about 3/4 of a mile offshore of Green Point in Fountainebleau State Park, according to a statement from the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office.
Letters: Even-handed Gov. John Bel Edwards will be difficult to replace
With the exception of top-level offices like president and governor, I’m generally opposed to term limits, an experiment that’s failed over and over again. Term-limited politicians are replaced by equally partisan and biased politicians instead of by non-political people who go on to change and improve things, the way term limits proponents had promised.
With eyes on Garret Graves, GOP's governor's race endorsement stirs controversy
The Louisiana Republican Party’s decision to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry nearly a year before the gubernatorial primary is continuing to stir controversy, with the party’s director warning U.S. Rep. Garret Graves not to join the race and a leading GOP donor grousing that the party is overstepping its bounds by seeking to limit the field.
Mom indicted with murder after Old Jefferson infant died while she was allegedly impaired
A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted an Old Jefferson mother with murder in her infant daughter's death after authorities accused of her of being impaired when the baby suffocated on a bed, according to court records. Michelle Herrington, 40, was charged Jan. 5 with second-degree murder in the death of...
New federal office will help tackle Louisiana's massive 'orphan' oil well problem
The federal government is establishing an office dedicated to cleaning up abandoned oil and gas sites, a move that Louisiana officials say will likely speed the process of tackling the state’s growing ‘orphan’ well problem. The U.S. Interior Department announced last week that the new Orphan Wells...
