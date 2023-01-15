Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, through its Prevention on the Go program, will host free breast, colorectal and skin cancer screenings on Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Best Buy in Fremaux Center, located at 200 Town Center Parkway, in Slidell. Residents from across St. Tammany Parish and surrounding communities are invited to take advantage of this free cancer screening opportunity.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO