Ligonier, PA

YAHOO!

Frostburg man charged in East Side stalking, burglary case

Jan. 18—CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man is awaiting trial after he was charged with allegedly breaking into a Pine Street residence and with stalking and repeatedly harassing a woman, according to Cumberland Police. Charles Eugene Curry Jr., 42, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging him...
FROSTBURG, MD
YAHOO!

Windber man killed in Bedford County crash

Jan. 18—BEDFORD, Pa. — A Somerset County man was killed Monday when his automobile crashed into the rear of a stopped vehicle waiting to turn into a store parking lot along Quaker Valley Road in West St. Clair Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. George T. Toomey, 83,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA

