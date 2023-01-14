Read full article on original website
Frostburg man charged in East Side stalking, burglary case
Jan. 18—CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man is awaiting trial after he was charged with allegedly breaking into a Pine Street residence and with stalking and repeatedly harassing a woman, according to Cumberland Police. Charles Eugene Curry Jr., 42, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging him...
Windber man killed in Bedford County crash
Jan. 18—BEDFORD, Pa. — A Somerset County man was killed Monday when his automobile crashed into the rear of a stopped vehicle waiting to turn into a store parking lot along Quaker Valley Road in West St. Clair Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. George T. Toomey, 83,...
UPDATE: Two Greater Johnstown students in custody over alleged threats, officials say; school reopens Thursday
Jan. 18—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two juvenile Greater Johnstown School District students are in custody in connection to alleged threats of violence against the school district, authorities said on Wednesday. Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said at a press conference that because the students are underage, he couldn't...
