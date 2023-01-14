Read full article on original website
Structural Steel Works Begins in Potsdam
POTSDAM, NY – The second phase of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion (RCP) construction project involves the erection of the first structural steel columns. A crane was delivered to the Hospital’s main campus on Monday, January 16, 2023 and in less than 24-hours, the skeleton of the Pavilion began taking shape. The largest piece of steel to be lifted into place will be an I-beam, weighing in at nine tons, and a total of 1,100 tons of steel will be used.
Wins trip to Dominican Republic
Terry Jensen, on the right, (right) of Massena, was the randomly selected winner of the Massena Hospital Auxiliary’s trip raffle for a one-week stay at the Hard Rock Casino and Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Terry received her award from Auxiliary President Maria Macaulay. The fundraiser made over $6,000 which will be used towards the purchase of hospital equipment. Submitted Photo.
Slick road conditions could be to blame in crash that closed Route 11 near Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Route 11 shutdown in St. Lawrence after a crash Tuesday afternoon. State Police on scene say road conditions could be to blame as a wintry mix of precipitation fell in some areas of the North Country. Two vehicles collided just west of the Village...
Team USA hockey looks for gold with members from the North Country and beyond
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - We found Team USA’s Men’s Hockey Team Monday stretching after suffering it’s first loss of the tournament Sunday against Slovakia. The team’s record is 2-1. For one player from Geneva, New York, being able to suit up for Team USA is a childhood dream.
FOIL requests surge in Ogdensburg
Jan. 17—OGDENSBURG — A total of 177 Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests were submitted to the city of Ogdensburg in 2022, many seeking information on police and code enforcement matters. The number of FOIL requests is a marked increase from 2021 when 125 were submitted. According to...
