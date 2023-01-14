ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

rochesterregional.org

Structural Steel Works Begins in Potsdam

POTSDAM, NY – The second phase of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion (RCP) construction project involves the erection of the first structural steel columns. A crane was delivered to the Hospital’s main campus on Monday, January 16, 2023 and in less than 24-hours, the skeleton of the Pavilion began taking shape. The largest piece of steel to be lifted into place will be an I-beam, weighing in at nine tons, and a total of 1,100 tons of steel will be used.
POTSDAM, NY
northcountrynow.com

Wins trip to Dominican Republic

Terry Jensen, on the right, (right) of Massena, was the randomly selected winner of the Massena Hospital Auxiliary’s trip raffle for a one-week stay at the Hard Rock Casino and Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Terry received her award from Auxiliary President Maria Macaulay. The fundraiser made over $6,000 which will be used towards the purchase of hospital equipment. Submitted Photo.
MASSENA, NY
YAHOO!

FOIL requests surge in Ogdensburg

Jan. 17—OGDENSBURG — A total of 177 Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests were submitted to the city of Ogdensburg in 2022, many seeking information on police and code enforcement matters. The number of FOIL requests is a marked increase from 2021 when 125 were submitted. According to...
OGDENSBURG, NY

