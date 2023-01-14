ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Manchester man arrested following standoff

Jan. 18—A Manchester man wanted on four active warrants barricaded himself inside a Beech Street apartment in Manchester before surrendering Tuesday, police said Wednesday morning. Justin Martin, 36, was charged with resisting arrest, according to authorities. Police went to 478 Beech St., Apartment 3, about 9:20 a.m. and found...
MANCHESTER, NH
YAHOO!

DNA evidence, search history led to murder charge for husband of missing Cohasset woman

QUINCY - DNA evidence that links a missing Cohasset woman to bloody clothes and shoes left in a Swampscott dumpster have led the state to charge her husband with murder. Brian Walshe, husband of missing woman Ana Walsh, was arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday on charges of murder and improper disinterment of a body. Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said it was DNA evidence on a pair of slippers, clothes and a Tyvek disposable suit that led investigators to believe "Brian Walsh dismembered and discarded" his wife's body.
COHASSET, MA
YAHOO!

UPDATE: Missing Framingham woman is found safe

FRAMINGHAM — Police said a missing Framingham woman has been found. Madeline DeShavo, 33, was last seen about 6 a.m. last Thursdsay. But on Tuesday afternoon, she was discovered to be in Boston with family members and safe, police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said. DeShavo is described as being...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy