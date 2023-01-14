QUINCY - DNA evidence that links a missing Cohasset woman to bloody clothes and shoes left in a Swampscott dumpster have led the state to charge her husband with murder. Brian Walshe, husband of missing woman Ana Walsh, was arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday on charges of murder and improper disinterment of a body. Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said it was DNA evidence on a pair of slippers, clothes and a Tyvek disposable suit that led investigators to believe "Brian Walsh dismembered and discarded" his wife's body.

COHASSET, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO