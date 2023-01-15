Read full article on original website
Jordan Spieth RV: 3-Time Major Winner Plans on Living the Nomad Life This PGA Tour Season
Jordan Spieth will be living the nomad life this PGA Tour season. The post Jordan Spieth RV: 3-Time Major Winner Plans on Living the Nomad Life This PGA Tour Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf.com
TaylorMade signs Brooke Henderson to bolster LPGA tour staff
After a major championship-winning 2022 on the LPGA Tour, Canadian Brooke Henderson has signed a full club deal TaylorMade. This official announcement comes just days after news broke that World No. 2 Nelly Korda had signed a full bag deal with the manufacturer. Brooke was spotted on the range at the LPGA Tournament of Champions with a new staff bag.
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott missing $20m PGA Tour event for an EMBARRASSING reason
Adam Scott has revealed the "embarrassing" reason he is missing the next elevated event on the PGA Tour as he confirmed Tiger Woods' legendary caddie Steve Williams will be on his bag at Riviera. Scott told the media after Si Woo Kim won the Sony Open the reason why he...
Golf.com
Why Nelly Korda signed with TaylorMade | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Nelly Korda’s equipment future is settled for the next few years. Over the weekend, Korda announced she had parted ways with Swedish clothing company J.Lindberg to sign a lucrative deal with apparel giant Nike.
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom
Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
'A Colossal Waste Of Time' - Azinger On PGA Tour Player Advisory Council
The 1993 PGA Champion and 12-time PGA Tour winner didn't hold back on what he thought of the PAC
LIV Golf could finally have a TV deal — with a very unexpected network
Golf analyst David Feherty hinted that LIV Golf is close to securing a deal with the CW Network, with an announcement possibly coming this week.
golfmagic.com
Sir Nick Faldo lands new job with DP World Tour: "It's a real honour"
Sir Nick Faldo may not be returning to the commentary booth but the decorated golfer has a new job. This year Faldo, 65, will be the host of the Betfred British Masters on the DP World Tour. Faldo - who was reduced to tears during his final CBS broadcast in...
Best irons for 2023 for every handicap and playing style
In the weeks leading up to the holiday season and throughout January, equipment makers released several new sets of irons designed for players at every game level. New muscleback blades for elite golfers, cavity-back irons that blend forgiveness and feel and offerings made for inexperienced players and slower swingers, they’re all here.
msn.com
I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.
Some top LPGA players skipping season-opening Tournament of Champions are now subject to $25K fine
A couple of top-tier LPGA players are subject to a $25,000 fine for skipping this year’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The LPGA’s 1-in-4 requirement stipulates that players in the top 80 of the CME points list compete in a domestic event once every four years. Both...
golfmagic.com
Luke Donald on return of LIV rebel Henrik Stenson: "It's strange, isn't it?!"
Luke Donald says Henrik Stenson could "potentially" face an uncomfortable few days as the Swede makes his first DP World Tour start since being sacked as Ryder Cup Europe captain. Donald, 45, is playing the Abu Dhabi Championship this week at Yas Links with nine other LIV Golf players. One...
Golf Digest
Si Woo Kim’s sick whip, Jordan Spieth’s new big rig and Tiger Woods’ game show glimpse
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we have (mericifully) never seen a golfer develop a case of the yips quite as badly—or quickly—as that Dallas Cowboys kicker on Monday night. Good lord, that was tough to watch. (Unless you had the under, of course.) As someone who has dealt with driver yips, I can sympathize with Brett Maher. But after working with a psychologist last year as part of a larger improvement process, I’ve (hopefully) overcome my issues off the tee under pressure. So, Brett, if you need some help, I’ve got the guy. Anyway, there was better golf being played, so let’s talk about that instead. And remember, laces out, Dan.
Golf.com
Nebraska’s newest gift from the golf gods, Landmand, is a course of biblical proportions
Size matters. Just ask Tad King and Rob Collins. At Sweetens Cove, the Tennessee nine-holer that made their names, the architects were given a small, flat plot, which they shaped into a petite beauty, precisely what the site demanded. Now comes Landmand, their first 18-holer. It, too, fits its setting, but it couldn’t be more different in style and scale.
TaylorMade Stealth 2 vs Callaway Paradym Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Which of these brand new drivers for 2023 might be better for your game? We analyse the pros and cons of each
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Wilson Dynapower is back with new metal woods and irons
Wilson has a long history of innovations in golf. From the original R90 sand wedge to the modern-day Staff forged irons, their legacy has been built on offering premium performance products. Now 70 years after its initial introduction, Wilson is re-launching one of its more storied brands — Dynapower —...
Standards Questioned On LPGA Over Locker Room Controversy
The LPGA is under fire for the lack of facilities on offer at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
Golf.com
What’s in the Bag: Max Homa
Accomplished Tour star Max Homa takes us through his whole Titleist set, detailing how he uses each club. Homa also shows us his favorite on-course accessory that he keeps on him at all times.
Golf.com
Jawku Muscle Blasters are 30% off in the Pro Shop
Jawku Muscle Blasters help you recover faster. They’re super lightweight and cordless, so you can take them anywhere. Perfect for on-the-go, or staying home. In addition to being the leader in neuromuscular percussive therapy devices, Jawku is also one of the quietest power massager brands on the market. They’re almost silent, but they’re also incredibly powerful.
Golf.com
The ‘embarrassing reason’ Adam Scott won’t be at the Phoenix Open
With all the changing and squeezing events into place for the 2023 PGA Tour Schedule, some things got a little confusing. At least for Adam Scott, apparently. After opening 2023 with back-to-back starts in Hawaii, Scott said after his T21 finish at the Sony Open he planned to take about a month off and head back to his home in Australia. He said we would return for the Genesis Invitational Feb. 16-19.
