ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, OH

Classic in the Country: Baney's free throw with 0.7 left gives Waynedale the win

By Kevin Lynch, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0im65p_0kF7wvoV00

BERLIN — A free throw by McKenna Baney with 0.7 seconds remaining on the clock proved to be the difference for the Golden Bears as Waynedale notched a 45-44 win over Portsmouth in Classic in the Country action Saturday morning at Hiland.

The junior fought off the nerves and deftly drained the first free throw after the Trojans took a time out to ice her.

"I was trying to calm myself down, telling myself it was just another free throw like at practice," Baney said. "The first one felt good, but the second one didn't go; but we only needed one."

The Bears needed the free throw because Portsmouth freshman Sienna Allen (19 points) nailed a huge 3 to tie the game at 44 in the waning seconds of regulation.

After a timeout, the Bears worked the ball inside to Baney who was fouled going up for the attempt at a game-winning layup just before the horn blew.

Golden Bears coach Rick Geiser commended the resiliency of his squad, being able to battle back and answer every big shot the Trojans made.

"I thought our kids answered the bell well in the fourth quarter," Geiser said. "They executed well at the very end and got us that opportunity from the foul line."

Waynedale jumped out to an early 13-7 lead on the strength of 3-point shooting by Adessa Miller, who canned two first-quarter 3-pointers. She finished with a team-high 17 points on four triples.

"They made big shots. We just had to counter that," Addesa Miller said. "I got a lot more confidence coming out after seeing those first two go in."

Waynedale led 13-7 after the first quarter and 25-17 at intermission. Portsmouth outscored Waynedale 9-5 in the third quarter to trail by four heading into the fourth.

Daysha Reid, who scored 14 on 4-of-5 shooting from long range for Portsmouth, hit two triples in the fourth quarter to help even things up at 39, before Alyssa Gesier coolly canned a 3 from the wing for a 42-39 advantage.

The junior sharpshooter finished with three 3-pointers en route to 11 points, and Baney, Jewel Persinger and Kylie Geiser each added long balls for the winners, who connected on 10 3s for the game.

"This game should help us trust in each other throughout the whole process, that we're going to run the right play at the right time" Alyssa Geiser said. "There are a lot of great teams that play on this floor over the weekend. We just wanted to go out and push ourselves and play hard."

Miller said it was an honor for her and her teammates to play in the Classic in the Country.

"Not many teams from our area get to play here," she said. "I consider it quite an honor."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portsmouth Times

New outdoor gym now open

Portsmouth has had a complicated relationship with the river. For decades, Portsmouth thrived thanks to river, rails and roads that led to industry settling here. In 1937, it became an obvious threat we walled off. Industry eventually left. Water activities began slowing down. However, in recent years, with revamped River Days bringing more attention to water sports and river activities, the City of Portsmouth examining development options, and now Main Street Portsmouth and Scioto Foundation, the river is being looked at as a major resource again.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

More than 1,500 homes in the dark in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — South Central Power Company reported a large power outage in the Frankfort area of Ross County, affecting more than 1,500 residents. The outage was first reported shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Monday night. The cause of the outage has not yet been released, but a...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

First responders race to scene of structure fire

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County dispatchers, the blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Marne Avenue in Sciotoville. No injuries have been reported, but dispatchers tell us the...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting. According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
13abc.com

TFRD investigates two structure fires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning. The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street. The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFRD says. TFRD confirmed that both houses were vacant...
TOLEDO, OH
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JANUARY 2-13, 2023

JANUARY 14, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 14, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WHIZ

Splatter and Shatter Opens at Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Colony Square Mall has a new business that fills a niche in consumers interests. The ribbon cutting took place at Splatter and Shatter. It’s a shop that sells enjoyment by providing new experiences. Business owners Amy Poulton and Linda Sowers talked about their new venture and what makes it unique.
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

Man killed in Marion County fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
MARION COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Three people arrested for metal theft

Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy