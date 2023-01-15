Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Isaac Cruz Would Consider Move To 140 For Direct Title Shot at Regis Prograis
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz would consider moving up from lightweight to super lightweight - but only if there was a direct world title opportunity against WBC world champion Regis Prograis, according to his father and trainer Isaac Cruz Sr. “If there is a world title fight, that would be...
Ricky Hatton Very Interested in Having Exhibition With Floyd Mayweather
Former world champion Ricky Hatton, returned to the ring last year for an exhibition fight with fellow former champ Marco Antonio Barrera. Hatton is interested in the idea of having more exhibition fights, but he's not interested in facing any Youtubers. The retired fighter, however, is open to the idea...
Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Fight Scheduled For Third Time; February 25 In Saudi Arabia
Jake Paul can only hope the third time's the charm. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal has been reached for Paul to face rival Tommy Fury on February 25 at a site to be announced in Saudi Arabia. Combat sports reporter Ariel Helwani was the first to report Tuesday that the social media star and the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury came to terms again.
Hearn Pushing For Dmitry Bivol to Fight Joshua Buatsi In the Spring
Eddie Hearn hasn’t stopped batting for one of his highly regarded British light heavyweight clients. The Matchroom head suggested in a recent interview that he “would like” for London’s Joshua Buatsi to take on Russian WBA titlist Dmitry Bivol in the spring. It would easily be the toughest challenge of the young Briton’s career.
Leigh Wood: If I Do As I Plan, Mauricio Lara Fight Won't Reach Halfway
WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood has more motivation with some critics tabbing him as the underdog in next month's defense against Mauricio Lara in Nottingham. Last year, Lara scored a brutal knockout of Josh Warrington. Wood has a sensational knockout win of his own, when he got off the floor...
Liam Smith: If Eubank Needs To Be 50 Percent To Beat Me, I May As Well Not Show Up
Liam Smith refuses to believe he will see anything other than the absolute best available version of Chris Eubank Jr. Talk of the second-generation boxer entering their January 21 middleweight clash at just 50 percent has irked Liverpool’s Smith, a former WBO junior middleweight titlist and part of a proud fighting family who’s grown irritated by the claim.
Donaire Sends Notice To Team Moloney On Title Bid: I Am Not Relinquishing My Position In WBC
Nonito Donaire is prepared to stand his ground for as long as it takes to secure his shot at a fourth bantamweight title reign. The former four-division champion refuses to abandon his current place in line within the WBC 118-pound rankings, especially with the title now available. Donaire was identified as the number-two contender, one place behind mandatory challenger Jason Moloney during the annual WBC convention last November in Acapulco, Mexico.
Ajagba-Shaw ESPN Main Event Drew Average Audience Of 427,000, Peaked At 455,000
Efe Ajagba-Stephan Shaw wasn’t exactly an entertaining main event Saturday night, but ESPN’s audience grew as their 10-round heavyweight contest continued. Nielsen Media Research released data Wednesday that indicated the unremarkable bout between Ajagba and Shaw was watched by an average audience of 427,000. Viewership peaked at 455,000 in the later rounds of a fight Ajagba won by unanimous decision at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.
Hank Lundy Replaces Ivan Redkach, To Face Adrien Broner On February 25 In Atlanta
Due to circumstances out of the control of BLK Prime, Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs), who was intended to fight Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight main event on February 25, will now be replaced with “Hammerin” Hank Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KOs). Broner vs. Lundy,...
Joseph Parker: If I Lose To Massey - I'll Be Out of The Picture
Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker plans to throw his weight around against Jack Massey as he looks to get himself back into title contention in Manchester on Saturday night. “I’m going to smash him,” Parker said of his looming bout with Massey, a good cruiserweight who will be stepping...
Mairis Briedis Says If He Can't Fight Jake Paul, He Wants Derek Chisora
Former cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis is apparently mulling a move up to the heavyweight ranks. The Latvian native has been busy courting the YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for the past couple of years, often to comical and somewhat embarrassing effect, but his efforts have been unfruitful, and it seems unlikely, moreover, that Paul would ever take on a seasoned veteran like Briedis, who has been one of the elite fighters at cruiserweight for years, anytime soon.
Connor Coyle Gets Advice From John Duddy During Recent Trip to NY
NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle spent time with John Duddy on a recent trip to New York City. Duddy assisted Coyle during a training session at Trinity Boxing Club. Following the workout, the pair sat down to discuss the ins and outs of the sweet science.
Evelin Bermudez-Tania Enriquez IBF/WBO Junior Flyweight Title Fight Set
A fallen unified titlist is given a chance to immediately reclaim her lost crown. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Evelin Bermudez and Tania Enriquez are set to fight on March 10 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which will be presented by OR Promotions. The vacant IBF and WBO junior flyweight titles will be at stake for the terrific matchup between the former unified titlist and rising unbeaten contender.
Edgar Berlanga Parts Ways With Top Rank, Becomes Promotional Free Agent
Edgar Berlanga has parted ways with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc., which has promoted the undefeated super middleweight for much of his career. BoxingScene.com confirmed that Berlanga’s manager, Keith Connolly, and representatives for Top Rank reached a separation agreement Wednesday morning following several months of talks about how to proceed with Berlanga’s career this year. Brooklyn’s Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) has not fought since June 11, in large part because the New York State Athletic Commission suspended Berlanga for six months and fined him $10,000 because he attempted to bite Colombian contender Alexis Angulo on his left shoulder during the seventh round of a 10-round bout Berlanga won by unanimous decision that night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York.
Francis Ngannou To Entertain Offers From Boxing Promoters, MMA Organizations
Francis Ngannou, the most recent fighter to hold the UFC heavyweight title, is going to entertain offers from boxing promoters and MMA organizations. This past weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed that his company was unable to reach an agreement with Ngannou on a new three-fight contract - which led to Ngannou being stripped of the UFC title and released from any contractual ties to the company.
Beterbiev Not Concerned With Usyk Giving Advice To Yarde
ARTUR BETERBIEV OFFERED up a nonchalant response when questioned over his former amateur rival providing some words of advice to his forthcoming opponent Anthony Yarde ahead of the world light heavyweight title clash at the OVO Arena, Wembley on January 28. British challenger Yarde was perched next to the unified...
Hearn Assures Return of Conor Benn: 'He Is Going To Fight Chris Eubank, Trust Me’
Two failed drug tests and the fury of the boxing public are apparently not reasons enough to dissuade promoter Eddie Hearn from triumphally heralding the return of Conor Benn. Hearn, the head of Matchroom, has been busy recently beating the drum for his embattled welterweight charge’s innocence, saying that Benn would, as a matter of “fact”, fight within the first six months of 2023.
Jermaine Franklin Excited About Possibility of Anthony Joshua Showdown
Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Jermaine Franklin, is hoping to receive an official offer in the coming days for a showdown with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua. Last November, Franklin lost a close twelve round majority decision to Dillian Whyte. Some observers believe Franklin did enough to pull...
Nery Plata And Clavel Deliver 2023's First Memorable Fight
For a good chunk of the boxing fanbase, this past weekend was considered a light one on the sport’s schedule. Competing with a weekend of playoff football isn’t in the best interest of promoters in North America, generally speaking. Two of the sport’s major broadcasters in the United States aired three events, but many continued to look ahead rather than focus on the action in the ring that week.
Euro News: De Carolis-Scardina Rematch is Off, Mahfoud, Yigit, More
The much anticipated rematch between Italian super middleweights Giovanni De Carolis (31-10-1) and Daniele Scardina (20-1) that was set for March 3 in Milano is off. Scardina and Opi since 92 has issued an official statement that says that Scardina can't make the weight and will now move up to light heavyweight.
