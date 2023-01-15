Edgar Berlanga has parted ways with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc., which has promoted the undefeated super middleweight for much of his career. BoxingScene.com confirmed that Berlanga’s manager, Keith Connolly, and representatives for Top Rank reached a separation agreement Wednesday morning following several months of talks about how to proceed with Berlanga’s career this year. Brooklyn’s Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) has not fought since June 11, in large part because the New York State Athletic Commission suspended Berlanga for six months and fined him $10,000 because he attempted to bite Colombian contender Alexis Angulo on his left shoulder during the seventh round of a 10-round bout Berlanga won by unanimous decision that night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York.

8 HOURS AGO