Speedway Digest

JRM Helps Commemorate BRANDT’s 70th Anniversary Celebration

BRANDT Professional Agriculture and JR Motorsports today announced that Justin Allgaier, driver of the No. 7 Camaro, will commemorate the 70th anniversary of BRANDT with a special platinum paint scheme in the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 18). Founded in 1953 in central Illinois, BRANDT...
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Speedway Digest

Charge Me Serves as Driving Force Behind Chandler Smith for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

Kaulig Racing is thrilled to announce that Charge Me will reenergize its support for Chandler Smith during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Charge Me will serve as primary sponsor, adding associate sponsors Spend Me, Quick Tie and others for multiple events during Smith’s rookie season, the first being the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway.
Speedway Digest

Season Class Preview: Tower Faces Tough LMP2 Competition

One of the most alluring things about the upcoming 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season is the level of competition in all categories. And the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class does not disappoint. From new teams boasting stellar driver lineups to perennial championship contenders, this year features the kind...
Speedway Digest

Landon Cassill Not Running Full Time at Kaulig Racing in 2023

Landon Cassill will not be returning to Kaulig Racing full time in the upcoming 2023 Xfinity Series season. On his Twitter Wednesday, Cassill said that racing is still in the plans for 2023, citing his 'quest to win in NASCAR continues'. "Unfortunately, I won’t be driving the 10 car full...
Speedway Digest

Pastrana Aims for Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing

23XI Racing announced today that the team will field a third car for the Daytona 500 with racing legend Travis Pastrana set to drive the No. 67 Black Rifle Coffee Company Toyota Camry TRD. The race will be Pastrana’s inaugural entry in the NASCAR Cup Series and his third time in a stock car at Daytona International Speedway, where he finished 10th in the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener. Eric Phillips will serve as crew chief for the No. 67 team.
Speedway Digest

New Driver, New Series as Jr III Racing Sets Sights on Daytona

Jr III ("Junior Three") Racing will open the 2023 season being a part of history as the team is set to compete in the all-new VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPSC) during the Roar Before the 24 weekend at Daytona International Speedway. The inaugural event weekend is the first for the new IMSA championship, which features a 45 minute sprint format with two classes: LMP3 prototype machines as well as GT4 entries, known as the GSX class in VPSC.
Speedway Digest

VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Ready to Roar in First Season

A new season of IMSA racing kicks off with the newest series in the IMSA portfolio during Roar Before the Rolex 24 activities at Daytona International Speedway. The IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge makes its debut with a pair of 45-minute races, the first of six such doubleheader weekends on the inaugural schedule. The development series for Silver- and Bronze-rated features Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) and GT4 cars competing on the same track at the same time in a sprint-race format with no scheduled pit stops. The VP SportsCar Challenge succeeds the IMSA Prototype Challenge, which ran only LMP3 machinery in races of 90 minutes or three hours that mandated at least one pit stop.
Speedway Digest

Season Class Preview: Will Plaid Still Be in Style in GTD PRO?

What do you get when you take sports cars built to the international GT3 standard, combined with factory engineering support and works-affiliated, Gold- and Platinum-rated drivers? The GTD PRO class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Aston Martin, Corvette, Lexus, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche will all field factory-supported entries in GTD...
Speedway Digest

REV Fire Group Partners with Daytona International Speedway in Providing Custom Pumpers and All-Electric Vector Fire Truck

REV Fire Group, which includes REV Group Inc. manufacturers of E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara™, Spartan Fire Chassis™, Spartan Emergency Response®, Smeal™, and Ladder Tower™ fire apparatus brands, is proud to announce its All-Electric Vector fire truck is one of four REV Fire pumpers that will be part of the firefighting fleet used at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in 2023. The exclusive partnership is now in its second year.
Speedway Digest

Elton Sawyer Named NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition

NASCAR today announced that Elton Sawyer has been named its Senior Vice President of Competition, replacing Scott Miller, who will assume the newly formed role of Competition Strategist within the NASCAR Competition team after a more than 40-year career in motorsports. NASCAR also announced the promotions of several individuals to...
