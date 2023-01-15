Read full article on original website
Busch, Reddick and Cindric Complete First Day of Goodyear Tire Test, Take in Some Downtown Austin Culture
Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric officially got the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) preseason underway Monday with a two-day Goodyear Tire test at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Reddick and Cindric also got a step on the competition for Texas fashion when they return for the March 26 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.
Netspend to Sponsor Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series
Netspend, a leading provider of payments and financial solutions for consumers and businesses, will sponsor Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team beginning in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced today. Netspend will be a multi-race partner of RCR, and Busch will drive the No. 8 Netspend Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for...
DAYTONA 500 Grandstand Seating, Camping Sold Out for 65th Running of NASCAR’s Season Opener
When NASCAR throws the green flag for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500, it will be in front of a packed house as Daytona International Speedway today announced all grandstand seating and camping is sold out for the NASCAR Cup Series opener. The sellout is the eighth consecutive for The Great American Race.
NASCAR Drivers Will Pedal for Medals at Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
A NASCAR first will occur on Sunday, Feb. 5. The sanctioning body announced today that the top-three finishers in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals. The medal ceremony will take place on a podium in Victory Lane, which is located beneath...
JRM Helps Commemorate BRANDT’s 70th Anniversary Celebration
BRANDT Professional Agriculture and JR Motorsports today announced that Justin Allgaier, driver of the No. 7 Camaro, will commemorate the 70th anniversary of BRANDT with a special platinum paint scheme in the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 18). Founded in 1953 in central Illinois, BRANDT...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NASCAR Announces Pinty’s Series Schedule for Historic 2023 Season
Building off one of the most successful seasons in NASCAR Pinty’s Series history, NASCAR today announced the 2023 schedule, featuring a record 14 races across Canada. With the success of last year’s dirt debut race at Ohsweken Speedway, the track will return to the schedule as a double-header event on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Charge Me Serves as Driving Force Behind Chandler Smith for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season
Kaulig Racing is thrilled to announce that Charge Me will reenergize its support for Chandler Smith during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Charge Me will serve as primary sponsor, adding associate sponsors Spend Me, Quick Tie and others for multiple events during Smith’s rookie season, the first being the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: 25th Year Starts at a Familiar Place
Corvette Racing is back where it all started a quarter-century ago as the team returns to Daytona International Speedway for its two-week, season-opening event in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. First up is the Roar Before the 24 – three days of official testing that culminates in qualifying for the...
Season Class Preview: Tower Faces Tough LMP2 Competition
One of the most alluring things about the upcoming 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season is the level of competition in all categories. And the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class does not disappoint. From new teams boasting stellar driver lineups to perennial championship contenders, this year features the kind...
Landon Cassill Not Running Full Time at Kaulig Racing in 2023
Landon Cassill will not be returning to Kaulig Racing full time in the upcoming 2023 Xfinity Series season. On his Twitter Wednesday, Cassill said that racing is still in the plans for 2023, citing his 'quest to win in NASCAR continues'. "Unfortunately, I won’t be driving the 10 car full...
Pastrana Aims for Daytona 500 with 23XI Racing
23XI Racing announced today that the team will field a third car for the Daytona 500 with racing legend Travis Pastrana set to drive the No. 67 Black Rifle Coffee Company Toyota Camry TRD. The race will be Pastrana’s inaugural entry in the NASCAR Cup Series and his third time in a stock car at Daytona International Speedway, where he finished 10th in the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener. Eric Phillips will serve as crew chief for the No. 67 team.
Venturini Motorsports Takes on the Arca Menards East Series Championship With Rookie Sean Hingorani
Venturini Motorsports (VMS) have made an addition to their formidable driver roster for the upcoming 2023 season: 16 year old rookie, Sean Hingorani, who will be taking on the full 2023 ARCA Menards East Series calendar. In addition to challenging for the ARCA East Series championship, Hingorani is set to...
New Driver, New Series as Jr III Racing Sets Sights on Daytona
Jr III ("Junior Three") Racing will open the 2023 season being a part of history as the team is set to compete in the all-new VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPSC) during the Roar Before the 24 weekend at Daytona International Speedway. The inaugural event weekend is the first for the new IMSA championship, which features a 45 minute sprint format with two classes: LMP3 prototype machines as well as GT4 entries, known as the GSX class in VPSC.
Two-Time Indianapolis 500 Winner Takuma Sato Signs with Chip Ganassi Racing
Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will join Chip Ganassi Racing in 2023 to pilot the No. 11 Honda in oval competition, while Marcus Armstrong will drive the road and street course races. Sato brings more than two decades of experience racing at the highest level of the sport to...
VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Ready to Roar in First Season
A new season of IMSA racing kicks off with the newest series in the IMSA portfolio during Roar Before the Rolex 24 activities at Daytona International Speedway. The IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge makes its debut with a pair of 45-minute races, the first of six such doubleheader weekends on the inaugural schedule. The development series for Silver- and Bronze-rated features Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) and GT4 cars competing on the same track at the same time in a sprint-race format with no scheduled pit stops. The VP SportsCar Challenge succeeds the IMSA Prototype Challenge, which ran only LMP3 machinery in races of 90 minutes or three hours that mandated at least one pit stop.
Fast Cars and Hollywood Stars at ARCA Menards Series Pre-race Practice at Daytona
It was fast cars and Hollywood stars in the annual ARCA Menards Series pre-season pre-race practice at Daytona International Speedway which concluded on Saturday. The two days of on-track activity saw 61 drivers and 37 different cars on the racetrack. The Venturini Motorsports team led the way, sweeping the top...
Season Class Preview: Will Plaid Still Be in Style in GTD PRO?
What do you get when you take sports cars built to the international GT3 standard, combined with factory engineering support and works-affiliated, Gold- and Platinum-rated drivers? The GTD PRO class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Aston Martin, Corvette, Lexus, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche will all field factory-supported entries in GTD...
REV Fire Group Partners with Daytona International Speedway in Providing Custom Pumpers and All-Electric Vector Fire Truck
REV Fire Group, which includes REV Group Inc. manufacturers of E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara™, Spartan Fire Chassis™, Spartan Emergency Response®, Smeal™, and Ladder Tower™ fire apparatus brands, is proud to announce its All-Electric Vector fire truck is one of four REV Fire pumpers that will be part of the firefighting fleet used at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in 2023. The exclusive partnership is now in its second year.
Elton Sawyer Named NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition
NASCAR today announced that Elton Sawyer has been named its Senior Vice President of Competition, replacing Scott Miller, who will assume the newly formed role of Competition Strategist within the NASCAR Competition team after a more than 40-year career in motorsports. NASCAR also announced the promotions of several individuals to...
