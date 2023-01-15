A new season of IMSA racing kicks off with the newest series in the IMSA portfolio during Roar Before the Rolex 24 activities at Daytona International Speedway. The IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge makes its debut with a pair of 45-minute races, the first of six such doubleheader weekends on the inaugural schedule. The development series for Silver- and Bronze-rated features Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) and GT4 cars competing on the same track at the same time in a sprint-race format with no scheduled pit stops. The VP SportsCar Challenge succeeds the IMSA Prototype Challenge, which ran only LMP3 machinery in races of 90 minutes or three hours that mandated at least one pit stop.

7 HOURS AGO