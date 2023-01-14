Read full article on original website
EastEnders' Rita Simons explains reason for undergoing a secret facelift
Former EastEnders star Rita Simons has explained the reason why she decided to get a facelift. In an interview with OK! magazine, the actress revealed she had chosen to undergo the procedure to reverse the signs of ageing, adding that the facelift has given her a huge boost in self-confidence.
Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan teases rift between Daisy and mum Christina
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan has hinted at an upcoming rift between Daisy Midgeley and her mother Christina. Soap royalty Amy Robbins will make her Corrie debut as Christina next week, with the character set to shake things up on the cobbles ahead of Daisy and Daniel Osbourne's wedding.
Strictly couple Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton welcome baby girl – and share sweet name
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have welcomed a baby girl. Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey announced the sweet news on Instagram. Sharing a picture of an envelope with the words 'Minnie's parents', Stacey wrote: "Our Daughter is here. "My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev...
Former Home and Away star Sharni Vinson returning to screens with reality TV role
Former Home and Away star Sharni Vinson has landed herself a new reality TV project. The actress played Cassie Turner in the soap between 2005 and 2008. Cassie was involved in some major storylines addressing several serious topics, including abuse in childhood, domestic abuse and living with HIV. After her...
Bridgerton star opens up about difficult decision to leave the Netflix show
Former Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes has opened up about her decision to depart from the series. Last summer, it was confirmed that the actress was exiting the Netflix show for its third season as Francesca Bridgerton in order to concentrate on her new Netflix project Lockwood & Co, with Anatomy of a Scandal's Hannah Dodd replacing her in the role.
Bank of Dave review: Is Bridgerton star's new Netflix movie any good?
Let's face it, it's all a bit depressing these days – and we're not talking about the January blues. We're talking about the news being filled with the continuing cost-of-living crisis and the NHS struggling, among other things. When you hear Netflix and true story in the same sentence,...
Daredevil revival series adds Severance star to cast
Severance's Nikki M James has joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again. Following a pair of cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, this upcoming series fully introduces Charlie Cox's vigilante lawyer Matt Murdock to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First reported by Deadline, no specific details...
Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel won't be appearing in an Avatar movie
Vin Diesel will not appear in the upcoming Avatar movies. Back in 2019, the Fast & Furious star visited James Cameron’s set and expressed how much he wanted to work with the Academy Award-winning director. Later that year at the Avengers: Endgame world premiere, Diesel seemed to confirm to...
Dancing on Ice star Joey Essex's sister addresses rumours he's dating his skating partner
Dancing on Ice star Joey Essex's sister has responded to the rumours that he's dating his professional partner Vanessa Bauer. Writing in her OK! column, Frankie Essex gave her thoughts on the prospect of romance sparking between the pair, following her brother's refusal to comment on the speculation. "I haven’t...
Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page reunite with Dami Hope for new season
Former Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri, Andrew Le Page and Dami Hope have reunited to celebrate the launch of the winter 2023 series. The trio appeared on the ITV2 dating show in summer 2022, with Tasha and Andrew coupling up together and reaching fourth place, just behind Dami and his partner Indiyah Polack who came third.
Hollyoaks' Juliet and Peri to make big decision in cancer story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Juliet Nightingale and Peri Lomax will make a big decision in Hollyoaks' on-going cancer story. The former couple have been leaning on one another for support in light of Juliet's lymphoma diagnosis, having originally split due to Juliet's attraction to now-former partner Nadira. In upcoming scenes, Peri...
Coronation Street reveals Summer's fate after Mike ordeal
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed Summer Spellman's fate after Mike trapped her in the nursery. During Friday's episode, Summer confronted Mike and Esther Hargrave after learning that a woman named Ava, whom Mike and Esther went to church with, had an affair with Mike. Summer, who has...
Neil Patrick Harris' Netflix show Uncoupled gets cancelled after just one series
Uncoupled, the rom-com series starring Neil Patrick Harris, has been cancelled by Netflix after just one season. The series, which was created by Jeffrey Richman and Darren Star (Sex and the City, Emily in Paris), saw Harris play a New York real estate agent who navigates the dating scene after his partner of 17 years walks out of their relationship.
Channing Tatum is working on a remake of Ghost
The classic 90s movie Ghost could be getting a reboot from Magic Mike's Channing Tatum. The original starred Patrick Swayze as the spirit of a man murdered, as he tries desperately to break through into the material world to warn his girlfriend (Demi Moore) she's in danger. A remake has...
Coronation Street confirms stalker storyline for ex-Hollyoaks star Andrew Still
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed that former Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road star Andrew Still is playing Daisy Midgeley's stalker. The actor made a brief cameo appearance in the show last month, portraying a man who spoke to Daisy in the waiting room of the local hospital. In...
Netflix unveils first look at Power Rangers special with classic cast returning
The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series is turning 30 this year, and some of the original cast are reuniting for a scripted Netflix special. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always, premiering on April 19, reunites Walter E. Jones (Zack, Black Ranger), David Yost (Billy, Blue Ranger), Catherine Sutherland (Kat, Pink Ranger), Steve Cardenas (Rocky, Red Ranger), Karan Ashley (Aisha, Yellow Ranger), and Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam, Black Ranger).
Hollyoaks reveals recasting for the new Lucas Hay as Oscar Curtis takes over role
Hollyoaks has revealed the new actor set to play the role of Lucas Hay. Newcomer Oscar Curtis will take over from William Hall as Ste Hay’s teenage son, who is set to navigate difficult storylines as he adapts to the village and goes through the trials and tribulations of student life.
Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown poster edited following his snow plough accident
The marketing for Jeremy Renner's TV series Mayor of Kingstown has been updated to make the star look less injured following his real-life accident. The Paramount+ show started its second season over the weekend (January 15), though it appears that a promotional poster showing a bloodied Renner has been toned down out of respect for the star.
Maternal star Parminder Nagra breaks down shows' important message for mothers
Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
EastEnders' Zack Hudson story sees boost in HIV research
EastEnders has inspired a huge spike in online HIV research through its Zack Hudson twist. In Monday's (January 16) episode, Zack finally decided to get tested for HIV after he used to share steroid needles with his old friend Brett, who is HIV-positive. Despite convincing himself that being symptomless was a surefire sign of clean health, his nurse delivered the life-changing result.
