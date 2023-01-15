ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

The Associated Press

Missouri rallies to down No. 25 Arkansas 79-76

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 29 seconds to lift Missouri to a 79-76 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday night. DeAndre Gholston added 16 and Sean East II had 12 points for the Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC), who avenged a 74-68 loss in Fayetteville on Jan. 4. Davonte Davis scored 18 points and Ricky Council IV had 13 for Arkansas, which has lost four in a row. Anthony Black added 15 points for the Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5). Missouri trailed 67-57 with 5 minutes left.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WREG

Grizzlies pick up11th straight in thrilling win over Cavs

MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
SFGate

NorCal Offensive Player Of The Year | Jaivian Thomas

Replacing 13 Starters, McClymonds Put Its Offense On The Back Of Jaivian Thomas — He Led All Of NorCal In Rushing As Warriors Won CIF 2-AA NorCal Title •. Coaches Of The Year | All-NorCal Defensive Roster | NorCal Defensive Player Of The Year |. | NorCal Player Of...
OAKLAND, CA

