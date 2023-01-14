ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Dancing On Ice’s Dan Whiston defends Ekin-Su following viewer backlash

Dancing On Ice returned to our screens over the weekend — and it’s already caused quite the stir. Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu took to the ice for a racy routine to Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’, complete with bedazzled bodysuit. The performance earned...
digitalspy.com

Strictly star Kym Marsh shares adorable photo of baby grandson

Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has shared a cute snap of her baby grandson with her Instagram followers. The former Coronation Street star took to her social platform to post a picture of baby Clayton wearing an adorable white hat with fluffy pompoms. "Oh Clay!!!!! How I LOVE YOU!!!!"...
digitalspy.com

Love Island star Iain Stirling left stunned by Maya Jama question

Love Island voiceover star Iain Stirling got a surprise during a recent interview when he was asked a puzzling question about his colleague Maya Jama. Iain is married to former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, who stepped down from her hosting role last year. Meanwhile, Maya made her debut as the new host of the hit ITV2 reality show earlier this week.
digitalspy.com

Neil Patrick Harris' Netflix show Uncoupled gets cancelled after just one series

Uncoupled, the rom-com series starring Neil Patrick Harris, has been cancelled by Netflix after just one season. The series, which was created by Jeffrey Richman and Darren Star (Sex and the City, Emily in Paris), saw Harris play a New York real estate agent who navigates the dating scene after his partner of 17 years walks out of their relationship.
NEW YORK STATE
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner returns home after release from hospital

Marvel star Jeremy Renner has confirmed that he's returned home from hospital following a snowplough accident earlier this month. Replying to a tweet about his latest TV show Mayor of Kingstown, Renner revealed that he had been discharged from hospital and able to watch the season 2 premiere episode (which aired on January 15) while at home. "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," he shared.
digitalspy.com

Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page reunite with Dami Hope for new season

Former Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri, Andrew Le Page and Dami Hope have reunited to celebrate the launch of the winter 2023 series. The trio appeared on the ITV2 dating show in summer 2022, with Tasha and Andrew coupling up together and reaching fourth place, just behind Dami and his partner Indiyah Polack who came third.
digitalspy.com

Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood addresses Bruno Tonioli Britain’s Got Talent rumours

Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood has responded to reports that his former fellow judge Bruno Tonioli is joining Britain's Got Talent. Although it's not been officially announced yet, it is believed that David Walliams has left the show after a report was published about derogatory comments he made. ITV admitted that his position was "up in the air", but nothing beyond that.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Stephen Reid fears CCTV blunder after killing again

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Stephen Reid will be left terrified next week as his next killing is potentially caught on CCTV on Coronation Street. The character recently killed Leo Thompkins, and has been spending the last few months covering up his death. However, Teddy managed to rumble Stephen's involvement in...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks' Mercedes McQueen to make shock confession as Bobby's fate is revealed

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mercedes McQueen will make a shock confession on Hollyoaks next week, as Bobby’s fate is revealed. The young boy, who possesses an evil streak like his grandfather Silas, has been committing crimes aplenty recently, killing off Verity Hutchinson before attempting to murder Felix by setting fire to the store.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals Summer's fate after Mike ordeal

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed Summer Spellman's fate after Mike trapped her in the nursery. During Friday's episode, Summer confronted Mike and Esther Hargrave after learning that a woman named Ava, whom Mike and Esther went to church with, had an affair with Mike. Summer, who has...
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard responds to Millie Bobby Brown's on-screen kiss comments

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has responded to Millie Bobby Brown stating that he wasn't a very good kisser. The Eleven actress took part in Vanity Fair's lie detector test series late last year and was asked if she thought her on-screen kiss with her co-star Finn was "lousy". She stated that it was, and the lie detector deduced that she was telling the truth. Ouch.
digitalspy.com

The Resident boss reveals who almost didn't survive the finale

The Resident spoilers follow. The Resident aired the finale for its sixth season this week, and season finales have a habit of bumping off a character or two. This time around though, the cast made it through the last episode unscathed, but it turns out it was a close call for someone.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders to air former Holby City star Patsy Kensit's first scenes in Lola story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is introducing Patsy Kensit as Lola Pearce's mum next week, as her brain tumour storyline continues. Lola and boyfriend Jay Brown learned that her tumour is terminal and she doesn't have long left to live, so they decided to tie the knot. As we'll see next...
digitalspy.com

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen details reason behind marriage breakdown

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has opened up about her split from husband Clive. The TV star confirmed last year that the couple had decided to separate, with the series later axed by Channel 5. Speaking in a new interview about the reasons behind the split, Amanda told the...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders airs cameo from Love Island 2023 star

Hot on the heels of Maddy Smedley from The Traitors, another reality star has featured as an extra on EastEnders. Viewers of tonight's (January 18) episode of EastEnders noticed none other than current Love Island contestant Olivia Hawkins. She was seen in a scene where Zack Hudson walked into Peggy's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy