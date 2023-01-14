Read full article on original website
Dancing On Ice’s Dan Whiston defends Ekin-Su following viewer backlash
Dancing On Ice returned to our screens over the weekend — and it’s already caused quite the stir. Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu took to the ice for a racy routine to Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’, complete with bedazzled bodysuit. The performance earned...
Strictly couple Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton welcome baby girl – and share sweet name
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have welcomed a baby girl. Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey announced the sweet news on Instagram. Sharing a picture of an envelope with the words 'Minnie's parents', Stacey wrote: "Our Daughter is here. "My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev...
Strictly star Kym Marsh shares adorable photo of baby grandson
Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has shared a cute snap of her baby grandson with her Instagram followers. The former Coronation Street star took to her social platform to post a picture of baby Clayton wearing an adorable white hat with fluffy pompoms. "Oh Clay!!!!! How I LOVE YOU!!!!"...
Love Island star Iain Stirling left stunned by Maya Jama question
Love Island voiceover star Iain Stirling got a surprise during a recent interview when he was asked a puzzling question about his colleague Maya Jama. Iain is married to former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, who stepped down from her hosting role last year. Meanwhile, Maya made her debut as the new host of the hit ITV2 reality show earlier this week.
Today’s Dylan Dreyer missing from the morning show studio after telling fans she’s ‘free’
DYLAN Dreyer was missing from the Today show studio on Wednesday after going on a trip with her husband. The TV meteorologist, 41, told fans she was headed to Florida with Brian Fichera in a post to Instagram on Tuesday. She wrote: "Heading to Orlando for @hiltongrandvacations #hgvlpga without kids!!...
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
Dancing on Ice's viewers spot Davide's sweary reaction to Ekin-Su being in the skate-off
Dancing on Ice returned last night (January 15), to put the first batch of this year's celebrities through their debut live performances. With a score of 21.5, Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu ranked fourth out of six on the judges' leaderboard, a respectable placing. But the judges' scores...
Neil Patrick Harris' Netflix show Uncoupled gets cancelled after just one series
Uncoupled, the rom-com series starring Neil Patrick Harris, has been cancelled by Netflix after just one season. The series, which was created by Jeffrey Richman and Darren Star (Sex and the City, Emily in Paris), saw Harris play a New York real estate agent who navigates the dating scene after his partner of 17 years walks out of their relationship.
Marvel star Jeremy Renner returns home after release from hospital
Marvel star Jeremy Renner has confirmed that he's returned home from hospital following a snowplough accident earlier this month. Replying to a tweet about his latest TV show Mayor of Kingstown, Renner revealed that he had been discharged from hospital and able to watch the season 2 premiere episode (which aired on January 15) while at home. "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," he shared.
Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page reunite with Dami Hope for new season
Former Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri, Andrew Le Page and Dami Hope have reunited to celebrate the launch of the winter 2023 series. The trio appeared on the ITV2 dating show in summer 2022, with Tasha and Andrew coupling up together and reaching fourth place, just behind Dami and his partner Indiyah Polack who came third.
Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood addresses Bruno Tonioli Britain’s Got Talent rumours
Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood has responded to reports that his former fellow judge Bruno Tonioli is joining Britain's Got Talent. Although it's not been officially announced yet, it is believed that David Walliams has left the show after a report was published about derogatory comments he made. ITV admitted that his position was "up in the air", but nothing beyond that.
Love Island star criticises “annoying” 2023 casting and calls for “more diversity”
Andrea-Jane Bunker has called for more diversity in the cast of Love Island, as the new winter version started last night. The reality star, who appeared on season 7 of the hit dating show back in 2021, has labelled the line-up decisions as "annoying" due to the lack of representation.
Coronation Street's Stephen Reid fears CCTV blunder after killing again
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Stephen Reid will be left terrified next week as his next killing is potentially caught on CCTV on Coronation Street. The character recently killed Leo Thompkins, and has been spending the last few months covering up his death. However, Teddy managed to rumble Stephen's involvement in...
Hollyoaks' Mercedes McQueen to make shock confession as Bobby's fate is revealed
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mercedes McQueen will make a shock confession on Hollyoaks next week, as Bobby’s fate is revealed. The young boy, who possesses an evil streak like his grandfather Silas, has been committing crimes aplenty recently, killing off Verity Hutchinson before attempting to murder Felix by setting fire to the store.
Coronation Street reveals Summer's fate after Mike ordeal
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed Summer Spellman's fate after Mike trapped her in the nursery. During Friday's episode, Summer confronted Mike and Esther Hargrave after learning that a woman named Ava, whom Mike and Esther went to church with, had an affair with Mike. Summer, who has...
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard responds to Millie Bobby Brown's on-screen kiss comments
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has responded to Millie Bobby Brown stating that he wasn't a very good kisser. The Eleven actress took part in Vanity Fair's lie detector test series late last year and was asked if she thought her on-screen kiss with her co-star Finn was "lousy". She stated that it was, and the lie detector deduced that she was telling the truth. Ouch.
The Resident boss reveals who almost didn't survive the finale
The Resident spoilers follow. The Resident aired the finale for its sixth season this week, and season finales have a habit of bumping off a character or two. This time around though, the cast made it through the last episode unscathed, but it turns out it was a close call for someone.
EastEnders to air former Holby City star Patsy Kensit's first scenes in Lola story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is introducing Patsy Kensit as Lola Pearce's mum next week, as her brain tumour storyline continues. Lola and boyfriend Jay Brown learned that her tumour is terminal and she doesn't have long left to live, so they decided to tie the knot. As we'll see next...
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen details reason behind marriage breakdown
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has opened up about her split from husband Clive. The TV star confirmed last year that the couple had decided to separate, with the series later axed by Channel 5. Speaking in a new interview about the reasons behind the split, Amanda told the...
EastEnders airs cameo from Love Island 2023 star
Hot on the heels of Maddy Smedley from The Traitors, another reality star has featured as an extra on EastEnders. Viewers of tonight's (January 18) episode of EastEnders noticed none other than current Love Island contestant Olivia Hawkins. She was seen in a scene where Zack Hudson walked into Peggy's...
