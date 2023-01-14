Marvel star Jeremy Renner has confirmed that he's returned home from hospital following a snowplough accident earlier this month. Replying to a tweet about his latest TV show Mayor of Kingstown, Renner revealed that he had been discharged from hospital and able to watch the season 2 premiere episode (which aired on January 15) while at home. "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," he shared.

11 HOURS AGO