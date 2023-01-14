ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Bank of Dave review: Is Bridgerton star's new Netflix movie any good?

Let's face it, it's all a bit depressing these days – and we're not talking about the January blues. We're talking about the news being filled with the continuing cost-of-living crisis and the NHS struggling, among other things. When you hear Netflix and true story in the same sentence,...
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star's Avatar 3 role has been confirmed

Avatar 3 spoilers follow. James Cameron's first Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, only just came out in cinemas, but seeing as the third film has already been mostly filmed, it's not too surprising that details about it have started to come out already. We already knew that Game of...
digitalspy.com

The Last of Us: Who is Ellie and Why is she so important?

The Last of Us has finally dropped and it couldn't come soon enough. Fans have been hungrier than the fungal-parisite-inflicted to get their hands on this post-apocalyptic drama but now that it's finally here was it worth the wait?. Hell yeah, and here's why. There was so much to unpack...
digitalspy.com

The Last of Us: Who is Riley?

The Last of Us has finally arrived and the premiere episode delivered the goods for both fans of the games and newcomers alike. If you're a newcomer to this post-apocalyptic world, then everything will be a surprise. However, fans of the games will have spotted nods to future storylines that will likely be covered in the first season, given that we know it'll tell the story of the first game.
digitalspy.com

Daredevil revival series adds Severance star to cast

Severance's Nikki M James has joined the cast of Daredevil: Born Again. Following a pair of cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, this upcoming series fully introduces Charlie Cox's vigilante lawyer Matt Murdock to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First reported by Deadline, no specific details...
The US Sun

GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers

GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
digitalspy.com

Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel won't be appearing in an Avatar movie

Vin Diesel will not appear in the upcoming Avatar movies. Back in 2019, the Fast & Furious star visited James Cameron’s set and expressed how much he wanted to work with the Academy Award-winning director. Later that year at the Avengers: Endgame world premiere, Diesel seemed to confirm to...
digitalspy.com

Former Home and Away star Sharni Vinson returning to screens with reality TV role

Former Home and Away star Sharni Vinson has landed herself a new reality TV project. The actress played Cassie Turner in the soap between 2005 and 2008. Cassie was involved in some major storylines addressing several serious topics, including abuse in childhood, domestic abuse and living with HIV. After her...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Rita Simons explains reason for undergoing a secret facelift

Former EastEnders star Rita Simons has explained the reason why she decided to get a facelift. In an interview with OK! magazine, the actress revealed she had chosen to undergo the procedure to reverse the signs of ageing, adding that the facelift has given her a huge boost in self-confidence.
digitalspy.com

The Resident boss reveals who almost didn't survive the finale

The Resident spoilers follow. The Resident aired the finale for its sixth season this week, and season finales have a habit of bumping off a character or two. This time around though, the cast made it through the last episode unscathed, but it turns out it was a close call for someone.
digitalspy.com

The Last of Us narrowly avoided a big mistake in its devastating premiere

The Last Of Us episode one spoilers follow. As we watched Joel clutching onto his dead daughter, holding her close to his heart with an unspeakable and overwhelming pain etched across his face, the tone of The Last Of Us was set. Sure, on the face of it, HBO's new...
digitalspy.com

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey opens up about being genderfluid

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has opened up about her experiences with being genderfluid. The actor, who plays Ellie on the HBO show, revealed to The New York Times that they have always taken a flexible approach to gender, saying: "I guess my gender has always been very fluid.
digitalspy.com

Netflix unveils first look at Power Rangers special with classic cast returning

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series is turning 30 this year, and some of the original cast are reuniting for a scripted Netflix special. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always, premiering on April 19, reunites Walter E. Jones (Zack, Black Ranger), David Yost (Billy, Blue Ranger), Catherine Sutherland (Kat, Pink Ranger), Steve Cardenas (Rocky, Red Ranger), Karan Ashley (Aisha, Yellow Ranger), and Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam, Black Ranger).
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum is working on a remake of Ghost

The classic 90s movie Ghost could be getting a reboot from Magic Mike's Channing Tatum. The original starred Patrick Swayze as the spirit of a man murdered, as he tries desperately to break through into the material world to warn his girlfriend (Demi Moore) she's in danger. A remake has...
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum explains why X-Men spin-off Gambit never happened

Channing Tatum has opened up about his failed attempt to make an X-Men spin-off. The Magic Mike's Last Dance actor was attached for the better part of a decade to produce and star in a film for X-Men character Gambit, a playing card-throwing mutant beloved by Marvel fans. The project...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders to air former Holby City star Patsy Kensit's first scenes in Lola story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is introducing Patsy Kensit as Lola Pearce's mum next week, as her brain tumour storyline continues. Lola and boyfriend Jay Brown learned that her tumour is terminal and she doesn't have long left to live, so they decided to tie the knot. As we'll see next...

