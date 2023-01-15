As FTC oversteps its authority on non-competes, Congress should step in

The Federal Trade Commission recently proposed a rule that would ban non-compete clauses in employment contracts. While the Commission’s attempt to ban them raises important questions about the continued use of NCAs, its assertion of authority will be challenged and is unlikely to survive judicial review.

The FTC’s proposal is simple to understand: most NCAs are presumptively anticompetitive and are banned. The rule applies to all future employment contracts along with those currently in existence.

The debate over NCAs is important, especially regarding the circumstances and occupations in which they may be inappropriate, but it belongs with the elected branches of government, not a federal agency or independent commission. By taking the lead on this issue, the FTC may have spurred discussion, but has interrupted the critical ongoing discussion within Congress. In early 2021, for example, a bipartisan group of representatives and senators introduced the Workforce Mobility Act of 2021 . While far from perfect, the act would have banned most NCAs and provided some exceptions, most of which focused on permitting them to individuals winding down or dissolving businesses.

Any approach to NCAs must be refined through debate, with Congress or state legislatures balancing the pros and cons. There may be arguments for NCAs, for example, as they may help recruit company executives or may make sense for certain jobs requiring high degrees of specialized knowledge where key trade secrets are exposed. But in other circumstances, NCAs have negative externalities. According to a report from the Economic Innovation Group, companies often use NCAs to stifle competition, slowing the rate of innovation, lowering wages, and preventing entrepreneurship. In California , the home of Silicon Valley, a general policy of non-enforcement of NCAs has not harmed innovation at all, which allows talent to flow “to places where the opportunities are greatest and the risk of getting stuck is lowest over the long term.”

The FTC’s proposal expressly preempts any state legislation, standards, or rules contrary to it. Most states permit NCAs but regulate how they may be applied or ban them with few exceptions in states such as California, North Dakota, and Oklahoma. Other states, such as Colorado, Georgia, and Maine, permit NCAs, but have significant restrictions on when, or how, they can be applied. Many other states permit NCAs with minimal restrictions.

To preempt state law, the FTC claimed authority under Section 5 of the Federal Trade Act, which prohibits “unfair methods of competition in or affecting commerce, and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce.” In the proposed ban, the FTC concluded that employers who use NCAs are engaging in unfair methods of competition.

Preempting state law under broad, cursory statutes is an extreme exercise of authority for an executive agency or independent commission. Generally, unless Congress preempts state law, it must do so using a constitutionally enumerated power, while respecting the Tenth Amendment’s protection for state sovereignty. The standard an agency or commission must meet when preempting state laws is much higher and must do so pursuant to a specific, clear grant of congressional authority, according to the Supreme Court in a 2022 case, West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency .

Section 5 of the Federal Trade Act likely does not meet the Supreme Court’s standard, as it bans “unfair methods of competition” and “unfair and deceptive trade practices,” without giving the FTC any authority to preempt conflicting state standards. In a likely death blow to the proposed rule, the Supreme Court in West Virginia stated that Congress rarely “empowers an agency to make a radical or fundamental change” to statutes using vague language, such as preempting state jurisdiction.

The Federal Trade Commission’s efforts to ban non-compete agreements should spur legislative debate. But that debate belongs in the legislative branch, not in an agency of the executive branch.

Jonathon Hauenschild is Policy Counsel at Lincoln Network.

