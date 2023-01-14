ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Sheriff: Arrests made after stolen SUV rams Polk County deputy car, causes Osceola County crash

By Demie Johnson, WFTV.com, Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Qy1t_0kF7upaZ00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead and six people were arrested after a house party in Polk County.

This led deputies to a police chase and a fatal crash in Osceola County.

Investigators said around 1 a.m. Saturday, Polk County deputies were called to a Davenport home for complaints of fighting in the streets.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they did not find a fight but found a party with about 150 young people and adults.

A lieutenant tried to break up the crowd and approached a Range Rover SUV, which he noticed the tag on the back of the car was expired.

According to a release, the driver did not roll down his window or talk to the deputy; he rammed into the deputy’s car and fled the scene.

The deputy notified law enforcement that the SUV was stolen, and the suspect then evaded deputies on Ronald Reagan Parkway, eventually ending up in Osceola County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VXWG_0kF7upaZ00

The car came to a four-way stop on Marigold Avenue, drove around cars, went through the intersection, and crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver.

Deputies said they had to run after the suspects when they tried to leave the crashed Range Rover behind.

Three of the suspects inside the Range Rover were arrested, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said there could be a fourth suspect at large.

The three suspects were identified as Alaric McFarlane, Angel Rosello and Jarquez Page, each with several criminal charges. Three people were also taken into custody at the party.

“This is not new. This is deja vu,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “We are seeing it over and over across Central Florida, where a group of criminals gets together, drug trafficking, guns and stolen vehicles, and then resists and fights the police.”

At this time, deputies said the Range Rover was stolen in Sept. 2022 and a rifle was found inside.

©2022 Cox Media Group

