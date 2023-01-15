ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meryl Streep to appear in Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Another legend is about to walk the halls of a certain murder-filled Manhattan apartment building. Meryl Streep is set to appear in the upcoming third season of “Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu confirmed to CNN on Tuesday. The casting news first surfaced on “Only Murders” star and...
Channing Tatum says he might remake ‘Ghost’

“Ghost” might be coming back to life, thanks to Channing Tatum. The “Magic Mike” star revealed in a new Vanity Fair interview that his production company, Free Association, has the rights to the iconic Patrick Swayze film, and he is mulling a remake. The original 1990 movie...
Leslie Jones set to debut as guest host of ‘The Daily Show’

Leslie Jones is taking a seat at “The Daily Show” desk. The “Saturday Night Live” alum will start a temporary stint as host of “The Daily Show” this week, saying she’ll bring her trademark “vulnerable honesty” to the job. “I’m not...

