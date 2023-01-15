Read full article on original website
Meryl Streep to appear in Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Another legend is about to walk the halls of a certain murder-filled Manhattan apartment building. Meryl Streep is set to appear in the upcoming third season of “Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu confirmed to CNN on Tuesday. The casting news first surfaced on “Only Murders” star and...
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
On this day in history, Jan. 19, 2000, Hedy Lamarr dies — 'most beautiful woman' in Hollywood, WWII inventor
Hedy Lamarr, dubbed "the most beautiful woman in film" by Louis B. Mayer, died on this day in history, Jan. 19, 2000. Amazingly, she pioneered major communications technology during World War II.
Channing Tatum says he might remake ‘Ghost’
“Ghost” might be coming back to life, thanks to Channing Tatum. The “Magic Mike” star revealed in a new Vanity Fair interview that his production company, Free Association, has the rights to the iconic Patrick Swayze film, and he is mulling a remake. The original 1990 movie...
$100m and a sequel in the works: why has M3gan become such a hit (and a gay icon)?
Michael! M3gan has only been in cinemas for a fortnight, but I haven’t been able to open a tab without encountering 7,000 memes about it and a sequel has been announced today. As someone who grew up with Goosebumps, I can’t watch anything with a moving, talking doll in it – so tell me, what exactly is M3gan?
Jennifer Coolidge shows off killer curves in sheer dress at Shotgun Wedding premiere
Coolidge - who is fresh off a Critics' Choice Awards win - joined co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel on the red carpet in Hollywood.
Leslie Jones set to debut as guest host of ‘The Daily Show’
Leslie Jones is taking a seat at “The Daily Show” desk. The “Saturday Night Live” alum will start a temporary stint as host of “The Daily Show” this week, saying she’ll bring her trademark “vulnerable honesty” to the job. “I’m not...
