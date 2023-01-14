NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in some of these areas. Snow and rain continue to fall across parts of New Mexico this evening, but will taper off later tonight.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO