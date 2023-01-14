Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
Wednesday Night Edition of Lobo Talk this Week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week’s edition of Lobo Talk will take place tonight, Wednesday, January 18 from 7-8 pm live from Salt Yard East in Albuquerque off Osuna. The show will once again be broadcast on 610 AM/95.9 FM KNML, The Sports Animal. The show normally airs on Monday nights, but this week’s show was moved to Wednesday.
rrobserver.com
PGA pros coming here in late April
A gorgeous setting for golfers … anyone, really. The PGA of America announced today (Jan. 17) that Twin Warriors Golf Club at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa and Santa Ana Golf Club, will host the 2023 PGA Professional Championship, April 30-May 3. The two golf courses – both gems on the Southwest golfing scene – are located at Santa Ana Pueblo.
golobos.com
UNM Travels to San Diego State Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos are back on the road to take on San Diego State on Thursday morning, with tip set for 11 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network. UNM enters the game 10-8, 2-3 in the MW after falling to UNLV on Saturday, while SDSU enters 14-5, 4-2 in conference after falling to Colorado State on Monday night.
golobos.com
Jaelen House Named Mountain West Player of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – New Mexico’s Jaelen House was named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. House was honored after helping the Lobos to a pair of victories last week, at home over Summit League leader Oral Roberts and at No. 23 San Diego State.
Lobos turn away San Jose State in 20-point win
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball team followed up a big road win at San Diego State with a 77-57 home victory over San Jose State Tuesday night. The Lobos got 20 points each from their dynamic duo backcourt of Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House. Morris Udeze had 17 points and 14 rebounds for […]
golobos.com
New Mexico Host San Jose State Tuesday Night at The Pit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team returns home Tuesday night to host San Jose State in a battle of teams tied for fourth place in the Mountain West standings. Game time at The Pit is 7 p.m. and the game will air on FS1 and the Lobo Radio Network.
earnthenecklace.com
Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
Albuquerque Is the Next Great Foodie Destination
Ask most Americans what they know about Albuquerque, New Mexico, and an early memory of Bugs Bunny on Saturday morning cartoons might hazily emerge. In reality, this high desert city is one of the most overlooked gems in domestic travel, and for Angelenos, it has the added appeal of being only a 90-minute flight away. One final selling point? The food in this city is freaking amazing.
KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect arrested, Housing project, Snow and Rain, Proposed renovations, Unique collection
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes – APD arrested the man suspected of shooting up the homes of elected leaders. Former GOP Candidate Solomon Pena was arrested Monday afternoon for what police are calling a politically motivated conspiracy. Pena is accused of […]
Legislative Finance Committee gives update on New Mexico homelessness
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the 2023 lawmaking session underway, the Legislative Finance Committee has released a status update on a key issue affecting many communities: homelessness. They note that while homelessness is down statewide, long-term solutions are lacking. According to the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) update, homelessness has actually decreased. “Over the last decade, […]
KRQE News 13
More rain and snow on the way Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yet another winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday. More rain and snow will develop in the early morning and linger into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow fell over the weekend through Monday across western and northern parts of New Mexico, but especially southwest Colorado. Over one foot of snow has fallen in some of these areas. Snow and rain continue to fall across parts of New Mexico this evening, but will taper off later tonight.
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: Discovering Employment
“Originally, federal marshals brought me to Joy Junction’s doorstep,” says Robin Mosco. He’s the transportation manager for the non-profit organization. However, his current role is a far cry from where he was in September 1998. After being arrested for human smuggling in Yuma, Arizona, Mosco was transported...
kunm.org
MON: Educator ready to serve first term, NMAG to seek child justice, + More
Educator ready to serve her first term in the Roundhouse - Marisa Demarco, Source New Mexico. A political version of musical chairs concluded last week during a meeting of the Bernalillo County Commission, tasked with filling empty legislative seats over the last couple of months. Democratic Rep. Flor Yanira Gurrola...
Another storm arrives in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a wet day across the state, but it really depends on location whether there is snow or rain falling to the surface. To the north and west, along with higher elevations, snow continues to accumulate as temperatures are right around freezing. To the south, east, and even across the Rio Grande Valley, […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico musicians’ help
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It started with one guitar, a yard sale find in 2018 that has now turned into so much more. Pamela Marquez now has four mini electric guitars signed by 172 New Mexico musicians. Marquez and her late husband, Art, started collecting signatures four years ago, attending every concert they could throughout the […]
Website removes New Mexico voter registration info
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily. But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says […]
KRQE News 13
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
KRQE News 13
Enjoy M’tucci’s at home
We all know about M’tucci’s restaurants and their various locations around Albuquerque. Now it is time to bring it all home. If your New Year’s goal is to eat more meals at home or you are just looking to impress the next dinner party, M’tucci’s has the solution.
