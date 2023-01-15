BOZEMAN — The Montana State men’s basketball team has answers for Isaac Jones. Divant’e Moffitt has left the Bobcats asking questions. Moffitt, a senior guard at Idaho, more than made up for Jones’ quiet night by scoring a season-high 32 points in a 74-70 win over MSU on Monday night in Moscow, Idaho. It was the first Big Sky Conference win of the season for the Vandals (7-12, 1-5), who dropped the Bobcats to 12-8 overall and 5-2 in league play.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO