406mtsports.com
Idaho men start fast, hold off Montana State for first Big Sky win
BOZEMAN — The Montana State men’s basketball team has answers for Isaac Jones. Divant’e Moffitt has left the Bobcats asking questions. Moffitt, a senior guard at Idaho, more than made up for Jones’ quiet night by scoring a season-high 32 points in a 74-70 win over MSU on Monday night in Moscow, Idaho. It was the first Big Sky Conference win of the season for the Vandals (7-12, 1-5), who dropped the Bobcats to 12-8 overall and 5-2 in league play.
406mtsports.com
Darian White reaches 1,500 career points in Montana State's win over Idaho
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball team lacked energy and defensive discipline in its first game of the Big Sky slate at Idaho on Dec. 29. The Vandals took advantage by hitting a dozen 3-pointers in a 19-point victory. In the rematch on Monday at Worthington Arena,...
406mtsports.com
Montana State women's tennis opens 2023 season with win at Chicago State
HOMEWOOD, Illinois — The Montana State women’s tennis team opened its 2023 season recording a 6-1 win over Chicago State on Tuesday afternoon at the H-F Racquet & Fitness Club. It marked the first career win for MSU first-year head coach Suzie Woodburn. Montana State opened play winning...
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz run into buzzsaw in hot-shooting Eastern Washington
MISSOULA — Jaydia Martin banked in a 3-ball and smiled as she hustled back on defense. It was midway through the second period and the Eastern Washington sophomore was on fire, leaving the Montana defense in a quandary with her uncanny consistency. Her 9-for-12 shooting sparked the Eagles to a 23-point halftime lead and the Lady Griz never recovered in an 87-60 loss Thursday night in front of 2,241 fans at Dahlberg Arena.
406mtsports.com
Livingston wrestlers making push toward state meet in Billings
LIVINGSTON — The Livingston wrestlers are gearing up for a strong finish to the season, head coach Ben Hahn said. “We got some kids wrestling at a high level this year,” said Hahn. “We got some guys and girls that are in contention to do well at state this year.”
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Glacier's Teegan Vasquez, Bozeman's Avery Allen share mutual admiration in quests for 4-peat
MISSOULA — Teegan Vasquez didn’t want to miss a second of Avery Allen’s championship match at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic on Saturday at Missoula Sentinel. Vasquez, a senior at Kalispell Glacier, kept his expert eye on the mat as Allen, a senior at Bozeman High, worked his way to a technical fall victory in the 145-pound bracket. It was a unique sight: one wrestler going for his fourth state title watching another attempting a 4-peat.
