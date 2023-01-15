ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
406mtsports.com

Idaho men start fast, hold off Montana State for first Big Sky win

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men’s basketball team has answers for Isaac Jones. Divant’e Moffitt has left the Bobcats asking questions. Moffitt, a senior guard at Idaho, more than made up for Jones’ quiet night by scoring a season-high 32 points in a 74-70 win over MSU on Monday night in Moscow, Idaho. It was the first Big Sky Conference win of the season for the Vandals (7-12, 1-5), who dropped the Bobcats to 12-8 overall and 5-2 in league play.
406mtsports.com

Montana State women's tennis opens 2023 season with win at Chicago State

HOMEWOOD, Illinois — The Montana State women’s tennis team opened its 2023 season recording a 6-1 win over Chicago State on Tuesday afternoon at the H-F Racquet & Fitness Club. It marked the first career win for MSU first-year head coach Suzie Woodburn. Montana State opened play winning...
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz run into buzzsaw in hot-shooting Eastern Washington

MISSOULA — Jaydia Martin banked in a 3-ball and smiled as she hustled back on defense. It was midway through the second period and the Eastern Washington sophomore was on fire, leaving the Montana defense in a quandary with her uncanny consistency. Her 9-for-12 shooting sparked the Eagles to a 23-point halftime lead and the Lady Griz never recovered in an 87-60 loss Thursday night in front of 2,241 fans at Dahlberg Arena.
406mtsports.com

Livingston wrestlers making push toward state meet in Billings

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston wrestlers are gearing up for a strong finish to the season, head coach Ben Hahn said. “We got some kids wrestling at a high level this year,” said Hahn. “We got some guys and girls that are in contention to do well at state this year.”
406mtsports.com

Notebook: Glacier's Teegan Vasquez, Bozeman's Avery Allen share mutual admiration in quests for 4-peat

MISSOULA — Teegan Vasquez didn’t want to miss a second of Avery Allen’s championship match at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic on Saturday at Missoula Sentinel. Vasquez, a senior at Kalispell Glacier, kept his expert eye on the mat as Allen, a senior at Bozeman High, worked his way to a technical fall victory in the 145-pound bracket. It was a unique sight: one wrestler going for his fourth state title watching another attempting a 4-peat.
