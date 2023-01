COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Julius Marble scored 19 points, Dexter Dennis had 11 points and 16 rebounds, and Texas A&M held off a late rally by Florida, defeating the Gators 54-52 on Wednesday night. The Aggies (13-5, 5-0 SEC) won their seventh straight game and have not lost...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO