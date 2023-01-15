ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans picks & predictions + Caesars bonus MLIVEFULL

There is a nine-game slate in the NBA tonight, but we have our eyes on one game in particular. Our experts will give their Cavaliers vs. Pelicans picks, which makes now the perfect time to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook. They're currently offering all new members up to $1,250 back on their first bet, and all it takes is the Caesars promo code MLIVEFULL.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLive.com

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies predictions & odds + BetMGM promo code MLIVE3

The sports world is always exciting with many different events taking place daily, but this is one of the best times for us...
MLive.com

NFL expert pick against the spread for Cowboys vs. Bucs: $150 FanDuel bonus

There is no better way to close out the first weekend of the NFL postseason than with America's team traveling to Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
MLive.com

Free agents are telling the Detroit Lions they want to come back

ALLEN PARK -- When John Cominsky had his exit interview with the Atlanta Falcons after the 2021 season, he asked for his release. He was eventually granted it, then watched one-fourth of the league try to claim him. He was awarded to the Detroit Lions. When Cominsky’s exit interview rolled...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings vs. Avalanche NHL predictions, picks & odds for Monday, 1/16

Two teams in inconsistent form meet in Colorado on Monday afternoon. The Red Wings are coming off a 4-3 defeat by the Columbus...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

BetMGM promo code for MLK Day: Claim your $200 bonus with code MLIVENBA

With no less than nine NBA fixtures today, there is no better time than now to claim your exclusive BetMGM promo code offer....
MLive.com

DraftKings Ohio bonus code secures $200 in bonus bets for MLK Day

With today being MLK Day, games are getting started early. Along with Ohio recently legalizing online sports betting, it's the perfect time to...
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

BetMGM bonus code Ohio unlocks first bet insurance up to $1,000 today

Sports betting has been legal in the state of Ohio for a couple weeks now, and BetMGM is being extremely generous with their...
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

How ex-Spartans fared in opening round of NFL playoffs

The NFL playoffs began over the weekend with seven former Michigan State players on active postseason rosters. Among the six who played in wild-card games, only two are on teams that advanced to the divisional round. Cornerback Josiah Scott is in his second season with the Eagles, who had a bye after landing the top seed in the NFC and will host the Giants on Saturday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Bet365 Ohio promo code: New users can get a $200 bonus with a $1 wager

Online sports betting has only been legal in Ohio for a couple of weeks, and Bet365 Sportsbook is still offering an incredibly generous...
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

Red Wings vs. Coyotes predictions, picks & odds for today’s game

The majority of the NHL was in action on MLK Monday, and the Detroit Red Wings were one of those teams. However, it...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 in boys basketball game

SALINE, MI -- The Saline boys basketball was able to secure a win after playing catch-up for the majority of the second half, nipping Chelsea, 62-60. Saline hosted Chelsea in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At halftime, the score was tied 28-28. Check out the photos from...
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Former Detroit Pistons player, NBA coach Chris Ford dies at 74

Chris Ford, who played nearly seven of his 11 NBA seasons with the Detroit Pistons, died on Tuesday morning. He was 74. The Press of Atlantic City reported he died in a Philadelphia hospital after suffering a heart attack earlier this month. The Pistons selected Ford with the No. 17...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham ‘feeling great’ following season-ending surgery

Injuries have not been kind to the Detroit Pistons this season. Jalen Duren missed the past five games due to right ankle soreness. His status for Thursday’s game vs. the Chicago Bulls is listed as questionable. Two games prior to Duren’s injury, forward Marvin Bagley III fractured his hand during a 135-108 Pistons’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The injury required surgery that will keep him out of the lineup at least a month. Isaiah Stewart also missed three games recently due to shoulder soreness.
DETROIT, MI

