MLive.com
Upset on the road highlights Ann Arbor-area basketball highlights from Jan. 17
There’s a reason road games are sometimes tougher for teams and Saline’s girls basketball team found that out on Tuesday. The Hornets traveled to Grass Lake in search of their fourth straight victory but instead were forced to settle for a 48-38 loss to the now-6-4 Warriors.
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area girls basketball rankings, teams trending up
ANN ARBOR – The top girls basketball teams in the Ann Arbor area continue to keep their strong seasons going. See which teams are heading in the right direction and check out the power rankings at the bottom of the story.
MLive.com
MLive.com
Free agents are telling the Detroit Lions they want to come back
ALLEN PARK -- When John Cominsky had his exit interview with the Atlanta Falcons after the 2021 season, he asked for his release. He was eventually granted it, then watched one-fourth of the league try to claim him. He was awarded to the Detroit Lions. When Cominsky’s exit interview rolled...
MLive.com
See which teams are on the rise in Jan. 18 Grand Rapids girls prep hoops power rankings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s girls basketball playoffs are five weeks away, making late January a good time to start shoring up any weaknesses in time for the tournament. Several Grand Rapids-area squads are already playing at a playoff level, while others are starting to find their stride with a goal of peaking in March.
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Gibson scores 22 as DePaul surprises No. 8 Xavier 73-72
CHICAGO (AP) — Wins like this are just what DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield envisioned when he was hired two years ago to restore a once-proud program. He promised more are coming. Umoja Gibson scored 22 points, Javan Johnson added 16 and DePaul surprised No. 8 Xavier 73-72 on Wednesday...
MLive.com
MLive.com
How ex-Spartans fared in opening round of NFL playoffs
The NFL playoffs began over the weekend with seven former Michigan State players on active postseason rosters. Among the six who played in wild-card games, only two are on teams that advanced to the divisional round. Cornerback Josiah Scott is in his second season with the Eagles, who had a bye after landing the top seed in the NFC and will host the Giants on Saturday.
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Here are scores of games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 17
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 in boys basketball game
SALINE, MI -- The Saline boys basketball was able to secure a win after playing catch-up for the majority of the second half, nipping Chelsea, 62-60. Saline hosted Chelsea in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At halftime, the score was tied 28-28. Check out the photos from...
MLive.com
Former Detroit Pistons player, NBA coach Chris Ford dies at 74
Chris Ford, who played nearly seven of his 11 NBA seasons with the Detroit Pistons, died on Tuesday morning. He was 74. The Press of Atlantic City reported he died in a Philadelphia hospital after suffering a heart attack earlier this month. The Pistons selected Ford with the No. 17...
MLive.com
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham ‘feeling great’ following season-ending surgery
Injuries have not been kind to the Detroit Pistons this season. Jalen Duren missed the past five games due to right ankle soreness. His status for Thursday’s game vs. the Chicago Bulls is listed as questionable. Two games prior to Duren’s injury, forward Marvin Bagley III fractured his hand during a 135-108 Pistons’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The injury required surgery that will keep him out of the lineup at least a month. Isaiah Stewart also missed three games recently due to shoulder soreness.
MLive.com
Saline’s Jonathan Sanderson making case for best high school basketball freshman in Michigan
SALINE – Michael Marek is convinced there is not a better freshman boys basketball player in the state of Michigan than Jonathan Sanderson. While there could be some bias as the Saline boys basketball coach, Sanderson has hit the ground running with the Hornets and is making a strong case to prove Marek correct.
