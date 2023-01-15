ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL fines: $13k for Packers' Quay Walker shoving trainer, Panthers-Saints fighters also punished

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZhhA_0kF7sqG200

With playoffs officially underway after an eventful and emotional Week 18, the NFL doled out some fines on Friday morning.

Packers linebacker Quay Walker was reportedly fined $13,261 for shoving a trainer before his ejection last Sunday during a loss to the Detroit Lions.

The incident occurred midway through the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field whe Lions athletic training staff ran out to tend to running back D'Andre Swift, who was injured on a 2-yard run. As one trainer tried to navigate through players to reach Swift, he brushed by Walker who then shoved him in the back, which drew the flag and an ejection.

Several other players from both teams quickly stepped in to deescalate the situation while Walker remained emotional.

It was Walker’s second ejection of the season and also his last, since the Packers didn’t make it out of the regular season.

He tweeted a heartfelt apology Monday and appears to have since deleted his account.

The league also reprimanded New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport and Carolina Panthers running back D'onta Foreman for unnecessary roughness after the two exchanged blows during the Panthers' 10-7 win.

Davenport was reportedly fined $5,750 to Foreman's $10,972, they were both ejected.

The altercation occurred early in the third quarter with the Saints leading, 7-0. Foreman was stopped short on a first-down run and pushed Davenport away after he got up from the tackle. Davenport answered with a smack to the side of Foreman’s helmet and Foreman then threw a right hook straight to Foreman’s face mask.

The incident didn't matter much in the grand scheme of things with both teams already eliminated from the playoff race before kickoff, but it did cost Foreman a chance at his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Yet somehow, Formean and Davenport’s fines combined and Walkers' separately are less than what the league issued Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams on Saturday.

Jamaal Williams’ costly hip thrusts

The NFL hit Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams with a whopping reported $18,566 fine after the swiveled his hips in a dancing touchdown celebration during last Sunday's win over thePackers.

The fine comes after the officials didn’t find the dance unsportsmanlike enough to throw a flag in the moment.

Referees did throw a flag in response to Williams' less subtle Week 3 celebration, which cost him $13,315.25 for thrusting his hips three times.

While none of Saturday's fines seem proportional to the players' actions in each incident, they can all be justified by the league's collectively bargained amount for each offense. Williams' most recent fine, for example, is exactly in line with the league's outlined amount for a second offense of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
TAMPA, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Time has come for Tom Brady: No shame in QB riding off into the sunset after loss to Cowboys

The 2007 season, one that saw the New England Patriots rewrite the offensive record book and post the NFL's only 16-0 regular-season record, is remembered as one of Tom Brady's finest. The additions of Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Donte' Stallworth led to some "Madden"-worthy performances, particularly over the first 10 games, when the Patriots averaged 41.1 points per game (and allowed just 15.7).
Boston 25 News WFXT

Staley looks ahead to Chargers' offseason after tough exit

COSTA MESA, Calif. — (AP) — Brandon Staley remained steadfast he would remain head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers despite plenty of speculation about his future. “I am aware of the speculation because I have to be briefed of it to be prepared for guys like you," Staley said to reporters on Wednesday during his season-ending press conference. “I was not worried about that because I know what goes on here on a day-to-day basis and I know what we have in the locker room.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cowboys-Bucs wild-card game sets new ESPN record with 31.2 million viewers

The Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night set a new ESPN viewership record. The wild-card game in Tampa drew 31.2 million viewers, which marks the largest NFL audience on ESPN and ABC since it had Super Bowl XL in 2006. It was the second most-watched non-Super Bowl game in Disney’s history, and was the most-watched non-Super Bowl playoff game ever seen on the network.
TAMPA, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

NFL playoffs: Cowboys beat Bucs, divisional round awaits

A scintillating wild-card weekend in the NFL playoffs ended with a snoozer. The Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Cowboys' first road playoff win in 30 years was largely devoid of drama after a weekend full of tight games and incredible comebacks.
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Jalen Rose talks TV sports with NBC’s Maria Taylor

Maria Taylor has some advice for people who want to follow in her footsteps. “Don’t be afraid to make the coffee,” she told me on this week’s “Renaissance Man.” “I mean, the first thing I did in television was I was like trying to make the Keurig work for Stuart Scott when ESPN came to town.” And to the “young kids especially, it’s just like you really don’t reserve the right to say no to the job. You need to show up every time.” Good old-fashioned work ethic, talent and personality have catapulted Maria to the top of her field. After...
ALABAMA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
144K+
Followers
153K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy