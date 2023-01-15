the man who filmed the video stated: he tried to steal my car and now the cops are trying to stop him do not think they are abusing him. he was also high on cocaine and Marijuana. if you are going to print a story, at least put the facts in it.
Consequences of his actions. He tried ti steal a car and was high on drugs and refused to comply.
Funny how they need to state that he was a black father and English teacher. At the end of the day, he made a huge mistake. He got what he deserved
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Famed Television Star Running For CongressNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Opinion: Tased to death, Keenan Anderson and the politicization of black deathLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Related
US postal worker, 71, stabbed to death by repeat offender while walking home in Oakland, California
A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?
California Man Killed Father and Called 911 When Victim’s Friend Went to Check on Him: Police
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
A California man stepped out of his car to take a phone call. Moments later, a four-foot boulder crushed his vehicle.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
Florida Man Shot Ex-Girlfriend 15 Times in the Back Because She Refused to Answer His Phone Calls and Texts: Police
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Ohio Mother and Her Boyfriend Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Her Infant Son: ‘Many Broken Bones’
Man Who Threatened to ‘Rip Out’ Throat of Kidnapped Woman with File-Sharpened Teeth Now Accused of Raping Child ‘100 or More Times’: Sheriff
Indiana Woman Allegedly Stabbed 18-Year-Old Asian Student, Called Her ‘One Less Person to Blow Up Our Country’
Police Re-Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Shot and Killed Professional Bull Rider
Orange County public defender dies while on vacation in Mexico; family believes he was killed
12-Year-Old Girl in Custody After Allegedly Admitting to Stabbing and Killing 9-Year-Old Brother in Oklahoma
Massachusetts Retiree Accused of Offing Her Boyfriend by Poisoning His Shakes
Human skeletal remains found in unused UC Berkeley building, police say
Mother of six-year-old who shot Virginia teacher could face charges, say police
Moment drive-by gunman opens fire at funeral of cartel gangster family
Mother of Woman Shot in Head During Takeoff Shooting Says She Still Suffers ‘Life-Altering Injuries,’ Still in Critical Condition
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 56