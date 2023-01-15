ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
KGO

Cowboys stick with kicker Brett Maher, expect rebound vs. 49ers

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys will go into the divisional round of the playoffs at the San Francisco 49ers with kicker Brett Maher battling the yips. Maher became the first player in any NFL game since 1932 --a span of 16,207 regular-season and playoff contests -- to miss four extra point attempts, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
KGO

What's next for Tom Brady? Experts predict landing spots, Bucs' QB plan

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been eliminated from the 2022 NFL playoffs-- in a31-14 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboysin the wild-card round--which means the greatest quarterback in league history is again an unrestricted free agent. The 45-year-old Brady has been coy about his future, but he's still playing at a high level; he recently broke his own record for most completions in a season.
TAMPA, FL
KGO

How DeMeco Ryans of 49ers became prime NFL head-coach candidate

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- It didn't take long after the Houston Texans used the No. 33 pick in the 2006 NFL draft on linebacker DeMeco Ryans for everyone in the organization to recognize something special. As fate would have it, that Texans coaching staff included a handful of future San...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
KGO

Top 2022 NFL rookies: Ranking 10 best first-years, plus risers

The 2022 NFL season's rookie class was truly impressive. Two running backs broke 1,000 rushing yards, while two receivers hit 1,000 receiving yards. Seven players scored at least five times from scrimmage. Twelve first-year defenders had three or more sacks, four had 100-plus tackles, and nine had three or more interceptions. Eight quarterbacks started at least one game, and one currently has his team in the divisional round of the playoffs.
MICHIGAN STATE

