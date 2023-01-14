ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 wing players Sixers should target before February trade deadline

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are likely to focus more on smaller deals in order to shed some salary before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, they still have their eyes on a title for the 2022-23 season. Therefore, they will likely look into other deals as well to add some more depth to the roster.

The Sixers are loaded with talent, but adding one more wing who can play in the postseason would help the team’s overall depth. Especially, since James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have already missed significant time with injuries thus far.

There are three wing players who come to mind who fit what the Sixers want to do and they are:

Garrison Mathews

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Mathews has a quick trigger from deep and that would make him a perfect fit next to a guy like Harden. He would be a perimeter version of Georges Niang with his 3-point shot and he also provides a bit of an edge with his toughness. He shoots 36.9% from deep for his career.

Jae Crowder

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Crowder saga has been well-documented during his time with the Phoenix Suns, but he might be the perfect guy to add to this team’s bench unit. He shoots 34.6% from deep for his career and he gives more toughness and a defensive ability to the team’s depth.

Terrence Ross

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Ross is serving a veteran’s role for a young Orlando Magic team and he would probably be better served on a team like the Sixers. He is shooting 37.6% from deep during the 2022-23 season and he would bring shooting and an athletic component to the team’s bench unit for the playoff run.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

