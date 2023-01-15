Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches

East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog.

The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility.

Up to 4 inches of snow could fall Saturday night until Sunday night in the Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, Arbon, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland and Holbrook areas.

The rest of East Idaho including lowlands such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg and highlands such as Soda Springs, Palisades, Driggs, Victor, Island Park and Ashton can expect an inch or two of snow from the storm and possibly some rain.

East Idaho's higher mountaintops could get up to 8 inches of snow depending on the storm's severity.

No other winter weather warnings are in effect in Idaho but all of the surrounding states have winter weather advisories and/or winter storm warnings in effect.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.