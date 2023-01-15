Read full article on original website
UNC WBB Notebook: Delivering Under Pressure
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– It’s the resilience to fight back when a game gets tough that determines a team’s character. That resilience is showing to be ingrained in the culture of this season's North Carolina women’s basketball squad as these Tar Heels keep finding a way to pull out late-game heroics.
Scheyer provides update on Roach's injury, team development, and program direction
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer joined host and voice of the Blue Devils David Shumate for a Wednesday night broadcast of “Fast Break with Jon Scheyer”, broadcast from the Washington Duke Inn & Gold Club near campus. A production of the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD, the...
Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff
Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
Louisville falls again, drops a 75-54 decision to Pittsburgh
Not only are the losses piling up for the University of Louisville men's basketball program, but it's become more and more lopsided losses. And another one happened on Wednesday night. Pittsburgh used a 17-2 run in the first half to forge ahead and Louisville could never catch up. The Cardinals...
Watch: Kenny Payne, JJ Traynor, Jae'Lyn Withers following Louisville's loss to Pitt
Louisville remains winless in ACC play and dropped to 2-17 overall after a 75-54 home loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening. The Panthers are now 13-6 and 6-2. El Ellis led UofL with 19 points and five assists, with JJ Traynor adding 14 points and six rebounds. The Cardinals, however, managed just six total assists (Ellis-5, Traynor-1) while committing 17 turnovers. Pitt converted those miscues in 25 points.
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville
New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
2025 target Antonio Harris enjoys latest visit with Cardinals
Among the many prospects that made an unofficial visit Louisville last weekend was 2025 defensive back Antonio Harris. A local target at Male High, Harris has made multiple visits at UofL but this was the first since Jeff Brohm was introduced as the program's head coach. "Louisville was really nice...
Louisville offers high-scoring junior college guard
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne has said his staff will be very active in the transfer portal market at the end of this season. And you can also add the junior college ranks. U of L has extended an offer to high-scoring junior college guard Koron Davis,...
