Bakersfield Californian
Sunkist partners with Texas nonprofit to get students free citrus, nutrition information
Schoolchildren in the Bakersfield area are receiving free citrus thanks to a new partnership between a fruit-growers organization based in Sherman Oaks and a Texas nonprofit focused on nutrition education. Under an arrangement in place locally since December, ag cooperative Sunkist donates fruit to Bakersfield-area schools as part of a...
Bakersfield Californian
Paralympian and coach to speak as part of BC lecture series
Paralympic athlete and coach Evan Austin will speak Thursday as part of the Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series. This marks the halfway point in the series, which brings community leaders from around the world whose achievements have had national and/or international significance.
montecitojournal.net
Mariachi in His Veins
Born and raised in Bakersfield, Jimmy Cuéllar has never lived a day of his life in Mexico, but it’s safe to say that mariachi music is in his blood. Both of his parents migrated to the United States with their parents when they were kids, his father brought here in his pre-teens to work the fields in the San Joaquin Valley agricultural community.
MLK marched with supporters in Bakersfield, encouraged Cesar Chavez
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The marchers met at Lowell Park and with the champion of voting rights and desegregation leading the way and urging them to turn the other cheek to the intimidation and threats they were sure to receive, they walked west. They walked toward Bakersfield High School’s Harvey Auditorium, where the Rev. Dr. […]
Taft Midway Driller
Two schools briefly placed on lockdown
Taft Union High School and Roosevelt School were briefly placed on lockdown at midday Wednesday after Taft Police received a report of a man with a rifle in the area. Taft Union High School reported that a suspect was taken into custody. The lockdown was soon lifted and schools are...
Bakersfield, January 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Bakersfield. The Highland High School soccer team will have a game with Bakersfield High School on January 17, 2023, 15:30:00. The Ridgeview High School soccer team will have a game with Independence High School on January 17, 2023, 15:30:00.
Kern probation is hiring for Youth Services Officer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Probation Department is currently looking to hire a new Youth Services Officer. According to the KCPD, Youth Services Officers are responsible for the supervision, rehabilitation, and welfare of youth in a few distinct Kern County Probation facilities. Applicants are required to complete 60 semester units or 90 quarter […]
A ‘Field of Dreams’ is being restored to its former glory
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Everyone deserves a makeover every once in a while, including an old baseball field. Thanks to local volunteers, sponsors and the Greenfield Baseball Association, working together, a baseball field in the Greenfield area is getting that makeover. Phillip Martinez, President of the Greenfield Baseball Association, played on the field as a […]
kernvalleysun.com
'I am super excited': Local barber purchases new shop to create barbers guild
LAKE ISABELLA – Stan Crawford, owner of Cuts & Brewses, recently purchased a building on Lake Isabella Boulevard that will become the launching point of his vision. "I want to expand my barber shop business, to go to other areas, so that's why I went with [the name] Barbers Guild,” he told the Kern Valley Sun.
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Jan. 19, 2023
Richard Pannell, 82, Dec. 30. Memorial service on Feb. 18. at 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God of Bakersfield, 4901 California Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93309.
'Sextortion' on the rise among kids at younger ages
Law enforcement agencies are fearful of the rising increase of children and teens targeted online and extorted after being tricked into sending sexually explicit messages.
Time-lapse video shows overnight snowfall in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another series of storms is passing through California and it dropped a bit of snow in Tehachapi overnight. Time-lapse video from 17’s Adventist Health camera in Tehachapi shows the snowfall in the mountain community during Monday afternoon and into overnight hours. Tehachapi has seen 0.34 inches of rain from the recent […]
Local lakes are filling, Kern isn’t getting as much benefit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After two weeks of storms Kern has water in our parks and in our lakes throughout the county. But what does it mean for the short term and for the long term? It might have meant progress in the state’s long-running quest to deal effectively with the drought – if we […]
Bakersfield Californian
Garces girls soccer tops BCHS 2-0 in non-league clash
After struggling to score from close range for much of Wednesday night's game, the Garces girls soccer team bypassed that problem altogether late in the second half. Sophomore forward Carla Petrini lofted a pair of shots from the edge of the box over Bakersfield Christian goalkeeper EJ Searfoss — nearly identical long-range efforts eight minutes apart — to lift the Rams to a 2-0 win at Sam Tobias Field.
BEST EATS: Giant beef rib at Prime Time BBQ
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The “dino-style” beef rib, served as a special last week at Prime Time BBQ, struck me at first not so much as food as a potential weapon. A thief would think twice before snatching your wallet if you brandished this rib, a hefty bone with a giant slab of well-seasoned meat. […]
Syphilis cases on the rise nationwide and in Kern County
Health officials say there's a rise in syphilis cases nationwide. 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann talked with the Kern County Public Health Department about what you should know.
Heavy police presence in Southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a heavy police presence in southwest Bakersfield on Cibola Drive near White Lane and Gosford Road Tuesday night. A 17 News photographer at the scene said several shots have been fired. Witnesses told a 17 News photographer the shots started around 9 p.m. Law enforcement officials at the scene […]
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County Raceway Park bringing national speedway team to town next month
After spending nearly 35 years competing across the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. national speedway team is coming back home. The squad — a group of elite motorcycle riders who race, without brakes, around a track — will make its triumphant return at Kern County Raceway Park at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 for what the venue is calling "Team USA v. The World — International Speedway Challenge."
Teenage boy attacked, stabbed in Central Bakersfield
A teenager is recovering after being stabbed in Central Bakersfield. According to the BPD, the 13-year-old boy suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked by several men.
Stray dogs shelter in neighborhood storm drains, neighbors are concerned
Stray dogs are sheltering in the unsecured Silver Creek neighborhood storm drains. Neighbors say the open drains need to be fenced before a child crawls in there and gets hurt.
