Tennessee had a historic season last year. Yet, it still came up a game short of making a return trip to Omaha. It was a disappointing end to a season in which the Vols won a program-record 57 games, the SEC regular-season title and the SEC Tournament to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. As unfortunate as the ending was when they lost to Notre Dame in the Knoxville Super Regional, several people believe the Volunteers are strong favorites to not only get to Omaha, but win the whole thing.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO