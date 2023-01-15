Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander ‘going to be a problem for years to come’
Georgia’s national championship game on Jan. 9 was not only an opportunity for the Bulldogs to snag its second straight championship, but it was something of a send-off to a number of talented players who will turn their attentions to the NFL. Those pending departures created a lot of questions for the 2023 team, but one young defensive lineman used the stage to show he’s ready for a bigger role come next year.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Announces Three Upcoming Sold Out Home Games
Tennessee Basketball has announced that three upcoming home games are officially sold out. According to the announcement from Tennessee communications on Tuesday afternoon, the following three games are officially sold out:. vs No. 7 Texas – Saturday, January 28. vs No. 16 Auburn – Saturday, February 4. vs...
Rick Barnes updates the status of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key
STARKVILLE, MISS — No. 9 Tennessee was able to knock off Mississippi State 70-59 inside of Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday night to rebound from its first loss of conference play over the weekend. The Vols, who trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, outscored the...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star QB Cutter Boley Posts Epic Tennessee Visit Highlight Video
Four-star class of 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley posted a new video on Tuesday from his recent visit to Knoxville. The highly-touted prospect was in town for Tennessee’s Junior Day recruiting event and seemed to have a great time based on the video. Boley’s video includes footage of the Tennessee-Kentucky...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB enters NCAA transfer portal
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Shrout played for Colorado the last two seasons after spending his first three years at Tennessee. The California native, a former three-star recruit, was part of Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville (2018 cycle).
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Early Enrollee Receiver Nathan Leacock Soaring Up the Rankings
Despite already being enrolled at the University of Tennessee with several practices under his belt, Vols early enrollee wide receiver Nathan Leacock is still soaring up the recruiting rankings. On3 Sports announced on Tuesday morning that Leacock has landed as the No. 45 overall player in the 2023 class in...
How many college baseball programs think Tennessee will win 2023 College World Series
Tennessee had a historic season last year. Yet, it still came up a game short of making a return trip to Omaha. It was a disappointing end to a season in which the Vols won a program-record 57 games, the SEC regular-season title and the SEC Tournament to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. As unfortunate as the ending was when they lost to Notre Dame in the Knoxville Super Regional, several people believe the Volunteers are strong favorites to not only get to Omaha, but win the whole thing.
Mississippi State vs Tennessee: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball
With both teams coming off a weekend loss, Mississippi State and. are set to collide on Tuesday night in a rematch from earlier this month, when the Volunteers defeated the Bulldogs, 87-53, back on January 3 in Knoxville. The Bulldogs have also lost eight of the last nine meetings with Tennessee, with Mississippi State’s lone win coming during the 2019-20 season in Starkville.
Kirby Smart: Returning Georgia quarterbacks ‘will get to battle it out’ for starting job
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished off his collegiate career on Jan. 9 with a bang by decimating the TCU defense and helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national championship. As soon as Bennett and the Bulldogs walked off the field, the focus for many turned to who replaces No. 13 as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
Tennessee falls in AP Poll after loss to Kentucky
Tennessee basketball dropped four spots to No. 9 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. The Vols beat Vanderbilt 77-68 last Tuesday night, but fell to Kentucky 63-56 on Saturday afternoon to lose its first conference game of the season. The Vols are one of...
rockytopinsider.com
Blue Chip Cornerback Rocking Tennessee Gloves Following Visit
Tennessee hosted Jalyn Crawford, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, for an unofficial visit this weekend. Crawford was feeling the Tennessee love when he went to the Born to Compete All-American Practices on Sunday, rocking Volunteer gloves at the event. The Lilburn, Georgia native is a...
WATE
Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business
A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Knoxville facility named to 2023 Best Nursing Home list by Newsweek
A Knoxville nursing home has been recognized in Tennessee according to the Newsweek Best Nursing Homes 2023 list. According to a news release, this is the fourth time the facility received national recognition.
WATE
Knoxville state lottery winner
A lucky lottery player in Knoxville hit it big on Friday the 13th, winning a $640,000 jackpot. A lucky lottery player in Knoxville hit it big on Friday the 13th, winning a $640,000 jackpot. News at 5 on 1/17. News at 4 on 1/17. News at Midday on 1/17. WATE...
wymt.com
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
bbbtv12.com
Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36
He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
WATE
Commission vote bypass around Knoxville
Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. The Seven on 1/18. News at 6 on 1/18. News...
