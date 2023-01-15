ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: How Ex-LeBron James Teammate Thinks LA Can Get “Within Striking Distance” Of Contention

By Ricardo Sandoval
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4cOB_0kF7rcBJ00

This former champ believes Lakers are close to being true contenders.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a bit of a rut at the moment. After winning five games in a row, they've dropped two in a row, including a gut-wrenching loss to the Dallas Mavericks in double overtime on Thursday.

Even though L.A. is sitting at the 13th seed in the West, they are only one game back from the play-in tournament and two games back from the sixth seed, so the West remains wide-open.

L.A. has had opportunities to put itself in the playoff picture; however, they have yet to be able to take advantage of those opportunities.

Luckily for them, plenty of games are left to play, and the trade deadline is approaching if they choose to improve their team that way.

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson believes L.A. is within striking distance of contending if they make a move.

Jefferson is 100% correct.

The Lakers have improved since their embarrassing 2-10 start and are competing every night, but they tend to slip up on games they should win at the end of games.

The purple and gold also have not been consistent. In the Lakers' last ten games, they're 6-4 going loss, win, loss, five-game winning streak, and currently on a two-game losing streak. This has been the pattern for Los Angeles, and the time will come when they need to minimize the losses and turn them into wins.

A trade can most certainly help the Lakers going into the second half of the season and, hopefully, the playoffs. L.A. can make a handful of trades, and they're all centered around guard Russell Westbrook.

However, will the Lakers brass pull the trigger on a trade within the next month? Time will tell; fans and LeBron James are getting weary. Could that force the front office's hand? We shall see.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
hiphop-n-more.com

NBA Youngboy Marries Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA Youngboy has married his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. A marriage license showing that NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle tied the knot on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah has been doing the rounds on social media. No other information is available but it looks like it’s the real deal as Jazlyn was seen showing off wedding preparations on her account.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk

Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!. The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN. "Been drug tested...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy