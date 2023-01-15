ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerod Mayo Cancels Head Coaching Interview with Panthers

By Schuyler Callihan
The Panthers can officially rule out one candidate.

Jerod Mayo will be an NFL head coach one day. It just won't happen this offseason.

According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston , Mayo informed the Carolina Panthers that he will not be interviewing for the team's head coaching vacancy. This news comes shortly after the Panthers submitted a request to New England for permission to speak with the linebacker's coach.

Mayo, 36, interviewed for the heading coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos last year and also fielded interest from the Cleveland Browns this cycle for their defensive coordinator vacancy. He and the Patriots are in the midst of working out a new contract for him to remain in his role on the staff.

After a successful eight-year career in the NFL as a linebacker with the Patriots, Mayo decided to retire from playing following the 2015 season. He racked up 802 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 28 QB hits, 11 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries for his career.

