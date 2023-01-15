ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Schedule Interview with Lions OC Ben Johnson

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Carolina is set to meet with one of the top coordinators in the NFL.

The Carolina Panthers have three head coaching interviews in the books (Jim Caldwell, Steve Wilks, Frank Reich, and Shane Steichen) and now, have a fourth set to take place next week.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers will meet with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson next Wednesday.

Johnson is a Carolina guy through and through. The 36-year-old was born in Charleston, South Carolina, grew up in Asheville, North Carolina, and attended the University of North Carolina.

Johnson is a hot commodity this coaching cycle, having interviewed with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts with others lined up to speak with him in addition to the Panthers.

This season, he helped transform the Lions' offense finishing the year 5th in scoring (26.6 ppg), 4th in total offense (380 ypg), 8th in passing (251.8 ypg), and 11th in rushing (128.2 ypg).

