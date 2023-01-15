Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpde.com
Black Myrtle Beach gives back to community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A group of women whose mission is inclusion, unity, love, and peace gathered on Monday to give back to the Myrtle Beach community in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The group channeled l their inner child and reminisced about days spent on the...
wpde.com
Lake City Boys & Girls Club gives gifts to dozens of students for Christmas
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Club & Youth Technology Center for the Lake City Boys & Girls Club sponsored 76 students in the community at Christmastime. Each sponsored student received a pair of pants, a shirt, and a $20 gift card. NEW: New Musical Variety Show at Theatre...
wpde.com
Mother of 2 receives 113th home from Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A mother of two is starting off the new year in a special way. Annalyn Footman, 30, received the keys to her new home in Georgetown County Wednesday morning thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County. She started the homeownership program in 2019...
wpde.com
New Musical Variety Show at Theatre of the Republic in Conway this weekend
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A special show is at the Theatre of the Republic in Conway this weekend for two performances only. It's The "Shorty" Perkins Musical Variety Show. Host Kelvin Perkins will be joined by local musicians and vocalists. They'll feature music genres including jazz, R&B, Gospel, Classical...
wpde.com
Inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic at The Hangout
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic is this weekend at The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach. The event consists of a 5K and 1-mile fun run followed by a hot chocolate bar and an all-you-can-eat breakfast. You can go to the family-style...
wpde.com
Grand Strand Medical Center receives recognition for 3rd year in a row
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Grand Strand Medical Center has been named one of America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. This is the third year they have received this title for clinical excellence by Healthgrades. Having this achievement puts the medical center in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for...
wpde.com
Conway leaders discuss safety solutions for busy alleyway near Main Street
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — An alley in Conway is raising safety concerns for residents, local businesses and city leaders. The city has been testing out different options for how Scarborough Alley should be utilized. The alleyway runs between North Main and Laurel Streets. Most recently, officials made the decision...
wpde.com
Young boy meets hero during North Myrtle Beach vacation
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A young Myrtle Beach vacationer was met with a pleasant surprise as he ran into Sgt. Johnson of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department. Trevor was sure to let Sgt. Johnson know that he hopes to one day become a Virginia State Trooper. Once...
wpde.com
New simulator at HGTC prepares scenarios for incoming law enforcement students
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — People that are interested in becoming law enforcement officers have a new tool to help them get ready for the job. Horry Georgetown Technical College demonstrated its new training simulator Wednesday. NEW: Movie prop money seen at businesses in Marion County. The 360-degree simulator...
wpde.com
Horry County police help 4-year-old celebrate birthday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County boys in blue helped a 4-year-old celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Police said they joined Junior Officer Oli for his special day. The North Precinct team visited with him and his family and even flashed some blue lights. As a...
wpde.com
Movie prop money seen at businesses in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Businesses around Marion County have reported seeing customers trying to pass movie prop money as legal cash. Although the movie prop money looks legit, a telltale way to determine if it's real is by looking right at the top of the bill. NEW: Mother...
wpde.com
Forest management project to close popular Georgetown Co. bikeway for several weeks
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular bikeway in Georgetown County will be closed for several weeks as the crews work to remove trees and conduct a controlled burn as part of a forest management project. The Waccamaw Neck Bikeway will be closed on either side of the gates...
wpde.com
First Myrtle Beach Fashion Week coming this spring
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The first-ever Myrtle Beach Fashion Week is coming to the Grand Strand this spring!. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, New York and Florida to name a few. Some notable events include two runway shows, a pop-up vendor...
wpde.com
2 displaced after crews battle house fire in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A large fire broke out in Horry County Tuesday morning and two people were displaced. A camera with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation showed smoke from the fire on Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at...
wpde.com
Lake City residents may experience outage as city repairs water lines
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Water line repairs in Lake City Wednesday afternoon may result in some outages. City officials said some roads may experience low water pressure or a water outage. The roads include:. Valley Street. Acline Street. Sauls Street. E. Main Street. Church Street. Further updates will...
wpde.com
Hearing scheduled on abuse charges against South Carolina teacher, principal
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (AP) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday on child abuse charges facing a South Carolina elementary school teacher and principal. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and teacher Grace McColgan in November. McColgan is charged with unlawful conduct toward a...
wpde.com
20,000-pound retired military vehicle serving Surfside Beach for water rescues
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two women were stranded in three-foot-high rushing flood water during Hurricane Ian. Surfside Beach Police Dept. responded to the call, but the water was too high for their trucks. Fortunately, the women were both able to walk and get to safety, but Surfside Beach...
wpde.com
NMB restaurant cracks code on 'egg-demic,' keeps up with high cost & demand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Egg prices are continuing to soar across the U.S. and many shoppers are also seeing the impacts right here along the Grand Strand. However, one local breakfast franchise isn't having to scramble to get the millions of eggs they serve up each year.
wpde.com
Man accused of killing NC woman he met online arrested by Myrtle Beach police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. have arrested a man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online, according to the Wilmington Police Dept. William Haven Hicks is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating armed robbery outside Florence business
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery of a person outside a business on Elijah Ludd Road in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Thomas Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said officers from the police department are on the scene helping in the investigation.
Comments / 0