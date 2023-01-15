ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

New Musical Variety Show at Theatre of the Republic in Conway this weekend

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A special show is at the Theatre of the Republic in Conway this weekend for two performances only. It's The "Shorty" Perkins Musical Variety Show. Host Kelvin Perkins will be joined by local musicians and vocalists. They'll feature music genres including jazz, R&B, Gospel, Classical...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic at The Hangout

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The inaugural Myrtle Beach Hot Chocolate Classic is this weekend at The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach. The event consists of a 5K and 1-mile fun run followed by a hot chocolate bar and an all-you-can-eat breakfast. You can go to the family-style...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Conway leaders discuss safety solutions for busy alleyway near Main Street

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — An alley in Conway is raising safety concerns for residents, local businesses and city leaders. The city has been testing out different options for how Scarborough Alley should be utilized. The alleyway runs between North Main and Laurel Streets. Most recently, officials made the decision...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County police help 4-year-old celebrate birthday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County boys in blue helped a 4-year-old celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Police said they joined Junior Officer Oli for his special day. The North Precinct team visited with him and his family and even flashed some blue lights. As a...
wpde.com

Movie prop money seen at businesses in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Businesses around Marion County have reported seeing customers trying to pass movie prop money as legal cash. Although the movie prop money looks legit, a telltale way to determine if it's real is by looking right at the top of the bill. NEW: Mother...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

First Myrtle Beach Fashion Week coming this spring

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The first-ever Myrtle Beach Fashion Week is coming to the Grand Strand this spring!. Models will be representing local designers and boutiques from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Sumter, New York and Florida to name a few. Some notable events include two runway shows, a pop-up vendor...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

2 displaced after crews battle house fire in Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A large fire broke out in Horry County Tuesday morning and two people were displaced. A camera with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation showed smoke from the fire on Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Lake City residents may experience outage as city repairs water lines

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Water line repairs in Lake City Wednesday afternoon may result in some outages. City officials said some roads may experience low water pressure or a water outage. The roads include:. Valley Street. Acline Street. Sauls Street. E. Main Street. Church Street. Further updates will...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Hearing scheduled on abuse charges against South Carolina teacher, principal

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (AP) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday on child abuse charges facing a South Carolina elementary school teacher and principal. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and teacher Grace McColgan in November. McColgan is charged with unlawful conduct toward a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating armed robbery outside Florence business

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery of a person outside a business on Elijah Ludd Road in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Thomas Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said officers from the police department are on the scene helping in the investigation.
FLORENCE, SC

