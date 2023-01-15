ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Sac, WI

nbc15.com

Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Coal and Aspen!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week we have two pets of the week!. Both puppies are around eight weeks old and weigh about eight pounds. They are both best in a home with other dogs around. If you’re interested in adopting Coal or Aspen (or both!) you can apply at...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

PHOTOS: Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter wear adorable knit hats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter are ready for winter weather!. The health system showed off its littlest patients Wednesday, all of which were wearing adorable knitted hats. Each of the caps were winter-themed, using shades of blue and white as the main colors. The health...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
nbc15.com

Snow is on the way

MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. ﻿ RELATED: One person...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Streets Div. warns of slick commute, lays out plow plans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A dangerous mix of relatively warm pavement and the thick snow expected to fall over Madison overnight serve as the perfect recipe for “slippery, slushy, and snowy” driving through the morning commute on Thursday, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines warned, as his agency laid out its plan for clearing the roads.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Multiple emergency crews respond to fire near Oregon

RUTLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews from three counties are descending upon a fire Wednesday afternoon near Oregon. Dane County dispatchers confirmed the fire was happening at a home off of Oak Hill Road, in Rutland. A heavy plume of smoke could be seen coming from the fire just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Stoughton senior center fundraises with calendars based on famous movies

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Stoughton senior center is addressing its growing population with a special fundraiser. The City of Stoughton approved a plan to allow more space for large presentations, fitness and wellness classes at the Stoughton Area Senior Center. The challenge the center faces is that it would have to raise $200,000 to cover the cost of renovations and equipment.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie townhouse fire displaces 2 families

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two families are displaced following a fire at a multi-family townhouse in Sun Prairie Monday. On Monday, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue (SPF&R) were dispatched to the 500 block of Schiller Street in the City of Sun Prairie after a neighbor called and said they smelled smoke. Officials said smoke was visible at the roof line.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

The last Roman Candle Pizzeria is about to close

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The last remaining Roman Candle Pizzeria is fizzling out. Its owners revealed Tuesday that, in a little more than two weeks, the Middleton restaurant will close for the last time. “The decision to close after years of serving our beautiful community comes with a heavy...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

First responders from at least three agencies respond to home fire

MADISON, WI
uwplatt.edu

Kaiser family commits $1 million to UW-Platteville Foundation

To Corey Kaiser, a 2018 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, “Midwest Nice” is more than just a slogan. “To me, ‘Midwest Nice’ means we would rather see people do well,” said Kaiser. “That’s something that has always resonated with me, whether throughout my business career or my personal life.”
PLATTEVILLE, WI

