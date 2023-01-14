TROY, N.Y. – The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation today announced its nominees for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Hannah Price has been selected as one of 15 across NCAA Division I men's and women's hockey. The award, which is celebrating its 28th season, is presented annually to a college hockey student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism. The nomination is her second for the award, as she was also nominated in 2022. She is one of four players on the list as repeat honorees.

TROY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO