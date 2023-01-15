ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, MA

Melrose teachers, school committee reach contract agreement

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTeWv_0kF7pxXk00

Melrose teachers, school committee reach contract agreement 00:31

MELROSE - Melrose teachers and the Melrose School Committee reached a tentative three-year contract agreement Saturday night after negotiation continued over the weekend aimed at avoiding a potential teachers' strike .

On Friday, the Melrose Education Association voted to strike starting Tuesday if they can't come to a contract agreement with the city.

"I believe that this contract shows our dedication to both the interests of the community and the commitment of our hard-working teachers," said Melrose School Committee Chairperson Margaret Driscoll.

Educators in Melrose have been working without a contract since June 30, 2022. The contract will be retroactive and begin July 1, 2022.

According to the school committee, "This contract will provide cost of living and market adjustments totaling 10% over the term, as well as increased preparation and planning time for teachers across the district, which will enable Melrose to recruit and retain high-quality educators who serve all students."

MEA President Lisa Donovan said the teachers union was appreciative of those who supported teachers during the negotiations. "We are especially proud of the Melrose educators who so eloquently and passionately fought for the schools that our Melrose community deserves."

Superintendent of Schools Julie Kukenberger said she was "beyond grateful" a tentative agreement had been reached.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Big Sister Boston looking for new mentors "in the city and beyond"

BOSTON - The Big Sister Association of Greater Boston is looking for some new mentors.For more than 70 years, they have put young girls and women at the forefront of all their decisions."To be 100 percent invested in girls means that we are all about our girls here in the city and beyond," President and CEO Annissa Essaibi George told WBZ-TV. "We know more than ever that our girls need our support, that they need our investment, that they need our interest in them today and in their futures and through mentoring, we can do that."Annissa mentions mentoring for good reason....
BOSTON, MA
TaxBuzz

Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase

Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
LUNENBURG, MA
CBS Boston

Woburn company helping employees pay heating bills this winter

WOBURN - Cummings Properties, a commercial real estate company in Woburn, says it will pay employees a stipend of up to $184 a month to help cover the cost of heating their homes this winter. CEO Dennis Clarke says the gesture is another way to show workers how much they are appreciated and valued. "Not only does it feel good, but it makes good business sense to continually invest in the team," he told WBZ-TV. Employees will receive $1 for every hour worked from January to April 1, 2023. About half of the employees work at the company's...
WOBURN, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Will Andrea Campbell be able to keep her promises as Attorney General?

BOSTON - Attorney General Andrea Campbell made history as she was sworn in as the first black woman to be elected to that - or any - statewide office in Massachusetts.Campbell is a former Boston City councilor and mayoral candidate known for her advocacy of policing reform. But she has a tough road ahead in fulfilling that and other promises. As inspirational life stories go it's hard to top the saga of Campbell, overcoming a chaotic family history to become the state's top law enforcement officer. "At this moment in our political history, we have to stand together," she said...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2 local motels fined by state AG office

BOSTON - Three affiliated Central Massachusetts motels and their managers were ordered to pay more than $65,000 in restitution and penalties for labor violations, including the failure to pay wages and earned sick time in a timely manner, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. The motels - Worcester City Motel in Shrewsbury, ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
iheart.com

About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

A Massachusetts City is the BEST At Wordle! Are They Cheating?

I don't think I will ever understood all the hype around Wordle. The word game that quickly swept the nation since its inception has people addicted! It turns out that a city in Massachusetts is really good at Wordle! They're so good that they are ranked among the top five cities in the nation at the game! How does that even happen? So, what makes them so good?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Volunteers in Framingham honor MLK Jr. with day of charitable work

FRAMINGHAM -- Folks came together in Framingham on Sunday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and teach the value of charitable work. The Project 351 service day was all about preparing meals, building desks, and writing messages of hope."Like Dr. King says everybody can be great because everyone can participate in service. And so we are fans of what we call building muscles of service," said Volunteer Ventures Founder Barry Glass.   The day was held by the Jewish Learning Opportunities for Teens (JLOFT) at Temple Beth Am.Through song and service, teens were learning the value of giving back. "Dr. King...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Dianna Carney

This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It

(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
DUXBURY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts registered nurse sentenced to prison for tampering with morphine of dementia patients

BOSTON – A Massachusetts registered nurse was sentenced in federal court for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, 43-year-old Gwen Rider of Northborough was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On March 8, 2022, Rider pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and deception.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Keller: Task force weighing reparations for Black Bostonians faces challenges

BOSTON – City Council members voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery and its legacy of inequality. But action is far from a guarantee. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to NAACP Boston branch president Tanisha Sullivan about the possibility of reparations gaining traction.Keller pointed out that it is a conversation that has been happening in Boston and nationwide for decades, without much success. One reason for that is that polls have shown the word "reparations" has political toxicity. Still, Sullivan said she is...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
30K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy