Melrose teachers, school committee reach contract agreement

MELROSE - Melrose teachers and the Melrose School Committee reached a tentative three-year contract agreement Saturday night after negotiation continued over the weekend aimed at avoiding a potential teachers' strike .

On Friday, the Melrose Education Association voted to strike starting Tuesday if they can't come to a contract agreement with the city.

"I believe that this contract shows our dedication to both the interests of the community and the commitment of our hard-working teachers," said Melrose School Committee Chairperson Margaret Driscoll.

Educators in Melrose have been working without a contract since June 30, 2022. The contract will be retroactive and begin July 1, 2022.

According to the school committee, "This contract will provide cost of living and market adjustments totaling 10% over the term, as well as increased preparation and planning time for teachers across the district, which will enable Melrose to recruit and retain high-quality educators who serve all students."

MEA President Lisa Donovan said the teachers union was appreciative of those who supported teachers during the negotiations. "We are especially proud of the Melrose educators who so eloquently and passionately fought for the schools that our Melrose community deserves."

Superintendent of Schools Julie Kukenberger said she was "beyond grateful" a tentative agreement had been reached.