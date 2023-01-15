ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens leave QB Brett Hundley on practice squad

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) scrambles against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens left quarterback Brett Hundley on the practice squad Saturday, a sign that Tyler Huntley will be able to play in Sunday night’s playoff game at Cincinnati.

With Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury, Huntley would be next in line at quarterback, followed by Anthony Brown. But Huntley has dealt with shoulder problems recently.

The fact that Hundley was not activated means Huntley and Brown are the only options left.

The Ravens put wide receiver Tylan Wallace on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue and promoted receivers Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor from the practice squad. Baltimore also signed defensive back Ar’Darius Washington from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and ruled out backup center Trystan Colon because of an illness.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

