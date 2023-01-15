Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Penn State women’s lacrosse brings back important pieces on offense
In a schedule that contained many ranked opponents last season, Penn State finished with a losing record of 6-9. This year it will look to bounce back and start off strong with its first five games played at Panzer Stadium. With a roster that has tremendous versatility in its attacker...
Digital Collegian
Shooting woes continue for Penn State women’s basketball in loss to Minnesota
From the jump, it was evident this game wasn’t going to be another shootout, instead a hard-fought defensive effort would be needed to limit the offensive production from both units. With the opportunity to earn a split in the season series with Minnesota and extend its home winning streak...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball drops tight contest to Wisconsin, remains winless in Kohl Center
For Penn State, the drought continues. The Nittany Lions were unable to bounce the Badgers on the road, as the program still seeks its first-ever win at the Kohl Center and its first win in Madison, Wisconsin, since Jan. 26, 1995. With the blue and white looking for its first...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey holds firm at No. 12 in USCHO rankings
Penn State remains slotted in as the No. 12 team in the country following this past weekend’s series opposite RIT. The Nittany Lions handed the Tigers their 16th loss in a row on Friday, Jan. 13, extending the blue and white’s win streak to six in a row.
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State men's basketball unveils new grey uniforms for road contest against Wisconsin
Penn State will debut a new alternate uniform when it takes on Wisconsin on Tuesday night. The jerseys, which are gray with a blue Nittany Lion logo on the chest, are reminiscent of the blue home alternates the program debuted earlier this season. These new uniforms are one of a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey’s Kiara Zanon named CHA Forward of the Week
Penn State junior Kiara Zanon has been named College Hockey America’s forward of the week following her strong showing against RIT this past weekend. Across the two-game series, Zanon tallied four points, including three goals. Her efforts proved instrumental in Penn State’s solid weekend, as the blue and white...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey drops in USCHO poll after getting swept by Michigan State
Following its first time being swept this season, Penn State has slipped down to No. 6 in the USCHO rankings. No. 15 Michigan State took down the Nittany Lions in two overtime contests, including a tense Saturday shootout, this past weekend. This pair of loses for the blue and white...
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State men’s hockey unveils alternate jerseys ahead of Wear White Game
This Saturday marks Penn State’s annual Wear White Game in Pegula Ice Arena, as the Nittany Lions will play host to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ahead of that contest, Penn State unveiled new white alternate jerseys that will debut during the Jan. 21 Big Ten battle. The blue...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds transfer wide receiver Malik McClain from Florida State
Penn State has earned its second commitment from a transfer wide receiver in four days. Former Florida State receiver Malik McClain announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, just a week after entering the transfer portal, he announced on Instagram. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, McClain gives Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to bounce back after back-to-back blowout losses
Coming off back-to-back losses by an average of 35 points, Penn State looks to get back on track with a Wednesday night rematch against Big Ten rival Minnesota. Saturday’s matchup against No. 12 Iowa sums up how the Lady Lions have been playing over the past week. Getting blown...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball's Owen Rose named EIVA Defensive Player of the Week
After helping his team get off perfect 2-0 start at home, sophomore Owen Rose took home the EIVA’s Defensive Player of the Week award. The middle blocker accumulated three kills and a career-best nine blocks in the season opener against Daemen. He then followed up this performance with a...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten play rolls on for Penn State men's basketball with Wisconsin and Nebraska on horizon
Coming off a dominant 19-point win at home against Indiana, Penn State will hit the road for a Tuesday night throwdown in Madison, Wisconsin. After three days off, the Nittany Lions will return to the friendly confines of the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday afternoon to face Nebraska. After losing to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football picks up commitment from in-state linebacker Anthony Speca
Penn State received its second commitment for the class of 2024. Ranked as a four-star prospect by 247sports composite rankings, linebacker Anthony Speca announced he has committed to Penn State for the class of 2024. Speca is a Pittsburgh native and is the fifth-best player in Pennsylvania and the 23rd-best...
Digital Collegian
Drag bingo night featuring Penn State Opulence closes out spring Welcome Week
Student Orientation and Transition Programs and drag organization Opulence collaborated to host Drag Bingo on Friday night to close out Welcome Week. At the event, five rounds of bingo were played to win prizes, which included a humidifier and essential oil diffuser, a $50 Downtown State College gift card, an LED neon sign and a speaker.
Digital Collegian
Ranking the best bagels in State College for National Bagel Day | Blog
National Bagel Day was Sunday, and I was on the hunt to find the best bagel locations throughout State College. I was looking for excellent customer service, the softness but also firmness of the bagel, the variety of flavors offered and, of course, the flavor. I had to spend multiple...
Digital Collegian
Kokoro and Su Ji Chang Fen Dian serves up fresh Japanese cuisine in downtown State College | Blog
My inability to use chopsticks didn’t hinder my experience at Kokoro and Su Ji Chang Fen Dian. The new Japanese restaurant opened its doors in downtown State College near the end of October. The menu offers a variety of appetizers — with dishes like pork gyoza, shrimp tempura and edamame.
Digital Collegian
3/20 Coalition, Central PA United host activities in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
To "honor the legacy" of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the 3/20 Coalition and Central PA United hosted activities in the Schlow Centre Region Library on Monday. Centre County community members participated in paper quilt making and board games from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library. “The morning...
Digital Collegian
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Committee 'emphasizes the need' for justice during March for PEACE
Penn State students, faculty and community members celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and promoted diversity and equality with a march spanning from campus to downtown State College in the “March for PEACE.”. The march began at noon on Wednesday in the Paul Robeson Cultural Center in the HUB-Robeson...
Digital Collegian
Amber Concepcion sworn in as 1st woman Centre County Commissioner in 19 years
Amber Concepcion was sworn in as the next Centre County Commissioner Tuesday morning at the Centre County Courthouse. Concepcion replaced fellow democrat Michael Pipe, who announced in December his resignation after being appointed Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Safety for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration. Pipe served as a commissioner for 11 years.
