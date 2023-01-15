ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's hockey holds firm at No. 12 in USCHO rankings

Penn State remains slotted in as the No. 12 team in the country following this past weekend’s series opposite RIT. The Nittany Lions handed the Tigers their 16th loss in a row on Friday, Jan. 13, extending the blue and white’s win streak to six in a row.
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s hockey’s Kiara Zanon named CHA Forward of the Week

Penn State junior Kiara Zanon has been named College Hockey America’s forward of the week following her strong showing against RIT this past weekend. Across the two-game series, Zanon tallied four points, including three goals. Her efforts proved instrumental in Penn State’s solid weekend, as the blue and white...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Drag bingo night featuring Penn State Opulence closes out spring Welcome Week

Student Orientation and Transition Programs and drag organization Opulence collaborated to host Drag Bingo on Friday night to close out Welcome Week. At the event, five rounds of bingo were played to win prizes, which included a humidifier and essential oil diffuser, a $50 Downtown State College gift card, an LED neon sign and a speaker.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Amber Concepcion sworn in as 1st woman Centre County Commissioner in 19 years

Amber Concepcion was sworn in as the next Centre County Commissioner Tuesday morning at the Centre County Courthouse. Concepcion replaced fellow democrat Michael Pipe, who announced in December his resignation after being appointed Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Safety for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration. Pipe served as a commissioner for 11 years.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy