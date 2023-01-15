Read full article on original website
cbs19news
UVA ranked No. 19 in D1Baseball preseason poll
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- A month out from the start of the college baseball season and D1Baseball dropped their preseason poll on Tuesday featuring Virginia. The Cavaliers are ranked No. 19 to start the 2023 season after beginning last season outside the top-25. Seven ACC teams find themselves ranked...
cbs19news
Virginia starting lineup and rotation remains 'flexible'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- For only the third time this season, Tony Bennett changed the starting lineup for Virginia against Florida State inserting Ben Vander Plas in for Kadin Shedrick. "That's the versatility of this team," Bennett said on Monday, "There's a handful of guys that makes practice competitive...
cbs19news
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Charlottesville this week. It has been visiting cities all over the United States since 1936. It's 24 hot dogs tall, 60 hot dogs long and 18 hot dogs wide. The inside is just as impressive as the outside with...
cbs19news
Daytime lane closures on parts of 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers are seeing some daytime lane closures on parts of the Route 250 Bypass. Work is underway to replace the southern sidewalk on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. This has closed the outside eastbound lane through Wednesday and it will be closed again...
cbs19news
CPD still looking for John Milton Harris III
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is once again asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. On Tuesday, CPD held a press conference for the family of 60-year-old John Milton Harris III. He was last seen on July 1, 2022. According to police,...
cbs19news
Louisa, Albemarle get grant funding for site development projects
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two area locations are among more than 20 across Virginia getting grant funding to get them project-ready. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants on Monday. According to a release, this discretionary program helps to characterize and develop...
cbs19news
Katrina Callsen announces run for House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, Katrina Callsen announced that she is running as a Democrat for the Virginia House of Delegates. "I care about children. I care about women. I care about families and I believe that investments in people create a better future for all of us,” she said.
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Restaurant Week coming up
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Restaurant Week is coming up, and it's a great way to help out the community while trying out a new restaurant. It takes place twice a year, once in the winter and once in the summer. Participating restaurants offer three-course prix fixe menus for $25, $35, or $45.
cbs19news
Changes may be coming to Charlottesville's voting precincts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville City Council is considering changes to the city’s voting precincts. On Tuesday, councilors saw a presentation regarding revised boundaries for the nine precincts, including the changing of two polling places. According to a release, Tonsler Recreation Center and Alumni Hall would be...
cbs19news
ACPD identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Seminole Trail
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a Charlottesville man who was killed in a crash on Friday. According to police, 53-year-old Harry Steven Allen was killed in the incident involving pedestrians at Seminole Trail and Rio Road East. The crash...
cbs19news
Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
cbs19news
Police investigating shots fired at Cherry, Hanover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street. Shell casings were recovered, but no injuries have been reported at this time. Police are looking for...
cbs19news
Red Lobster has closed
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The lights are off and the signs are down at what used to be Red Lobster off Rio Road East. An automatic voice message thanks customers for their loyalty over the years. "Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would...
cbs19news
Paramount continues offering backstage tours
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Paramount Theater continues offering people a chance to explore its history. It is once again holding free backstage tours. According to a release, these tours are offered year-round and are regularly announced on the theater’s website. From its beginnings in 1931 to the...
cbs19news
Archaeological dig begins at site of court renovation project, possible grave discovery
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An archeological dig is happening in downtown Charlottesville, and it might involve one of the area's historical figures. The Albemarle Charlottesville joint court renovation project began Wednesday morning. The city and county are building a facility to house both general district courts in Court Square...
cbs19news
Woodbrook Elementary host 'Miles for Martin'
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Woodbrook Elementary School held its Miles for Martin event on Monday, raising awareness of an organization that is very special to teachers and students. There was a bake sale and even a raffle of shoes to raise money for African American Teaching Fellows to...
cbs19news
Proposal for Lake Anna hotel, restaurant moves forward
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Board of Supervisors has moved forward with a proposed hotel and restaurant on Lake Anna. On Tuesday night, supervisors approved a planned unit development for the hotel. The project will occupy about 15 acres near Mitchell Creek on New Bridge Road.
cbs19news
Broadcasters for Blood drive aims to collect 261 pints of blood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The American Red Cross and local radio stations teamed up to host the bi-annual Broadcasters for Blood drive on Monday. The goal was to collect 261 pints of blood. January is National Blood Donor Awareness Month because it's the slowest time for collection, usually due...
cbs19news
Late fees eliminated on most materials borrowed from Orange County Library
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Late fees on overdue materials have been eliminated for residents of Orange County. The Orange County Library Board of Trustees has voted to eliminate daily late fines for most materials and clear all existing overdue fines from library accounts as of Jan. 1. This...
