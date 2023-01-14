Monday will stay cloudy and dreary all day with showers reaching to the Shoals after lunchtime. The rest of the Tennessee Valley won't see rain until closer to dinnertime and even then, it will be a light drizzle. Starting at around bedtime, a warm front and some heavy rain will move through the region with a strong breeze and gusts up to 30-35 mph. While you'll need your umbrella for your morning commute on Tuesday, the good news is that most if the rain will be out of the way by later in the morning.

