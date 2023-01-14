ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Dense fog for the morning drive, strong storms late tonight

*Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for all of North Alabama until 8 AM*. Widespread dense fog will make for a slow and messy Wednesday morning commute. Plan on an extra 15 to 20 minutes getting to your destination and keep your low beam headlights on. Fog will slowly lift...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Cloudy and drizzly on Tuesday, possible severe weather coming Wednesday

Tuesday is proving to much warmer thanks to yesterday's warm front. Our high temperature will reach to the upper 60s with a strong breeze. Scattered, brief showers will stay with us through the rest of the afternoon. Even still, many of us will stay completely dry. We'll have a foggy night on tap, as well.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Fog and drizzle tonight, strong storms Wednesday night

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 am Wednesday for sections of north Alabama. Abnormally warm temperatures returned to the Tennessee Valley today and are here to stay tomorrow through Thursday. Temperatures tonight will stay put in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of fog and drizzle are expected especially late tonight into the morning commute tomorrow.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Warm front brings scattered showers and periods of heavy on Monday and into Tuesday morning

Monday will stay cloudy and dreary all day with showers reaching to the Shoals after lunchtime. The rest of the Tennessee Valley won't see rain until closer to dinnertime and even then, it will be a light drizzle. Starting at around bedtime, a warm front and some heavy rain will move through the region with a strong breeze and gusts up to 30-35 mph. While you'll need your umbrella for your morning commute on Tuesday, the good news is that most if the rain will be out of the way by later in the morning.
KIMT

Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
IOWA STATE
woay.com

Big Weather Transition on the Horizon

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A gorgeous day is in the making today. The next in the Pacific train of storms will send a warm front through southern West Virginia Thursday morning with rain. Both Beckley and Bluefield will match or exceed the record high by a degree or so on Thursday afternoon as the sun returns behind the warm front and a gusty southwest wind, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph (40 mph in the highest ridges), accelerates temperatures into the 60s. Secure outdoor garbage cans in advance of the gusty winds on Thursday.
BECKLEY, WV
klin.com

Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down

Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
NEBRASKA STATE
katcountry989.com

Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
DULUTH, MN
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Iowa on Monday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Iowa today. According to the NWS, the first tornado was an EF1 with maximum windspeeds of around 90 mph in Iowa County. The tornado traveled less than 5 miles and was on the ground for about 8 minutes. No injuries were reported from the tornado.
LINN COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning

SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
SIDNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy