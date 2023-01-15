Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Former UHP trooper reunited with doctor who saved his life after 45 years
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A former Utah Highway Patrol trooper who was shot on the job was reunited with the doctor who saved his life – nearly 45 years later. Stanley Green, a retired physician, was honored in the Utah Senate Wednesday morning for his “heroic actions” in saving the life of Ralph Evans, a former trooper, on October 7, 1978.
ABC 4
Husband Mourns Loss of Wife Who Died in Tooele Crash, Thanks Community For Support
A family is in mourning after a woman was killed by a minivan crashing through a storefront in Tooele on Monday, Jan. 16. She was identified today as Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele City. Husband Mourns Loss of Wife Who Died in Tooele Crash, …. A family is in mourning...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: SLC woman bought a car, then discovered it wasn’t legal to drive
SUNSET, Utah — Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a car, only to find out you cannot get license plates to drive it legally. When it happened to a Salt Lake City woman, she decided to Get Gephardt. “This is the car that I was supposed to get, or...
kjzz.com
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
kjzz.com
Six missing horses found, returned to owner in Utah County after likely escaping
ELBERTA, Utah (KUTV) — Six of seven horses were returned to their home in Utah County thanks to the help of a search and rescue helicopter after they went missing last year. The horses were last seen on Nov. 27, 2022 and were initially thought to have escaped, but officials said on Jan. 12 that they were actually believed to have been stolen.
kjzz.com
Elk relocated after seen wandering through Salt Lake City neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two elk that have been seen walking through a residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City have been relocated. Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the elk were tranquilized and relocated at around 11 a.m. on Monday. Salt Lake City police assisted...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ABC 4
Woman lucky to be alive after tire crashes through windshield
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman is lucky to be alive after a tire came barreling through her windshield while on I-15 on Wednesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the close call happened near 2600 South. Another driver heading northbound was reportedly driving too fast...
kjzz.com
2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash
IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
kjzz.com
Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns
SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
ABC 4
Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide
New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
KSLTV
‘It’s frustrating’: Skimming theft drains $1k from Orem mom’s food stamp card
OREM, Utah — Credit card skimmers are known to pop up at ATMs and gas pumps, but Orem Police are investigating one inside a grocery store that resulted in a family being robbed of their monthly food stamps. “When I went to check out, they told me that it...
Fact-checking 7 statements by Sheriff Jared Rigby as he vies for state job
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is fighting back after reporting by FOX 13 News put an abrupt halt to his swearing-in ceremony for a powerful state position.
kjzz.com
Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol presence increased as MLK Day travelers drive home in winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From rain and snow to some sunshine, this winter's weather has been a mixed bag — and there is the potential for even more wet weather in southwestern Utah on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is...
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
LOOK: Wild Photos Show Huge Bull Elk Wandering Salt Lake City Neighborhood
Bull elk are a majestic site wherever they can be found, with Utah being one such place. No one ever expects to see them casually strolling the front yards of a crowded Salt Lake neighborhood, though. Residents of the Yalecrest neighborhood have captured the imposing sight this week, with multiple...
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
ABC 4
Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash
MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.
