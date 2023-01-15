ELBERTA, Utah (KUTV) — Six of seven horses were returned to their home in Utah County thanks to the help of a search and rescue helicopter after they went missing last year. The horses were last seen on Nov. 27, 2022 and were initially thought to have escaped, but officials said on Jan. 12 that they were actually believed to have been stolen.

