Read full article on original website
onlyhardycan
3d ago
Everyone knows all about juvenile crime and car jackings what's the solution? community leaders and activist do a lot of talking, STOP 🛑 TALKING and do something.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
The richest person in McLean is giving millions awayAsh JurbergMclean, VA
Mayors Get Together to Share Ideas on a Common Problem - MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’
Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car.
D.C. Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized
WASHINGTON, D.C – One man was injured in a shooting that took place Monday evening in Northwest, D.C. The shooting happened at the 3300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect’s vehicle. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department Fourth District arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby cameras caught the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police The post D.C. Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized appeared first on Shore News Network.
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street.
59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Community gathers to remember transgender woman killed in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Community members are searching for answers after a transgender woman was murdered in northeast D.C. According to police, Jasmine ‘Star’ Parker was stabbed to death on January 7 on Gallaudet Street NE. Police are investigating, but no arrests have been made. “Very happy, very jolly. Had the most outrageous energy. […]
Washington City Paper
Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland
After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
DC man found guilty in beating death of 75-year-old
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A jury found a person accused of beating a 75-year-old man, then dumping him in a stairwell, guilty in the man’s death on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said Clifton Browne, 57, attacked Luther Brooks in September 2021 on Kalmia Road NW. Prosecutors said Browne went […]
Juvenile walks into DC firehouse with gunshot wound
WASHINGTON — A juvenile walked into a firehouse with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Just after 3:30 p.m., police said a boy walked into a firehouse in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken...
wtae.com
Oldest living survivor of Tree of Life shooting dies
WASHINGTON — We are learning of the death of Joe Charny, who escaped the gunfire inside the Tree of Life synagogue and was its oldest living survivor. Charny was preparing for services on Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman entered the synagogue and killed 11 people. He later appeared in the HBO documentary about the shooting.
Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning. One man did not survive. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of 15th Place. Shortly before 1 am, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the sound of gunshots. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. 34-year-old Renando Griffin of D.C. died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WUSA
Victims, witnesses sought in Langley Park taxi driver robberies
Multiple suspects have been arrested in a series of armed robberies. Now police are asking victims and witnesses to come forward.
Police: 2 teens arrested in armed Prince George's County carjacking
SUITLAND, Md. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking Tuesday in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland for the report of a carjacking, across from Suitland Tire shop.
NBC Washington
Georgia Avenue Block Sees Two Shootings Over MLK Weekend
Police are investigating two shootings that occurred just days apart at the same intersection in Northwest D.C. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue near Morton Street NW at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, D.C. police said. The victim was taken to the...
dcnewsnow.com
DC averaging one carjacking a day; Council expected to lessen penalties by overriding veto of revised criminal code
D.C. is averaging one carjacking a day in the new year and the D.C. Council could vote to reduce the punishment for that crime on Tuesday. DC averaging one carjacking a day; Council expected …. D.C. is averaging one carjacking a day in the new year and the D.C. Council...
fox5dc.com
Washington Post editorial board weighs in on controversial changes to DC’s crime code
WASHINGTON - The Washington Post is stirring things up on social media after the editorial board weighed in on controversial changes to D.C.'s crime code. FOX 5's chief legal correspondent Katie Barlow reports that the Washington Post editorial board said D.C.'s new crime bill could make the city "more dangerous" if the D.C. Council overrides the mayor's veto, which is up for a vote Tuesday.
fox5dc.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting along Benning Road in Southeast
A woman standing inside a carry-out restaurant in Southeast was shot in the head Tuesday night. D.C. police said she was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old boy and a man were also injured in the triple shooting.
This Downtown Bakery With A Cult Following Is About To Move Into New Digs
Rose Ave Bakery is moving to Woodley Park “soon,” according to an Instagram post from the owners. Known for its authentic Asian American pastries, the Vermont Avenue NW location will serve its last pastries on Jan. 28. Chef and founder Rosie Nguyen has been preparing for this move...
Sentinel
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
Comments / 4